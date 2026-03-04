"The Purim War Against Iran" [Israel Shamir]

Clip is of Iranian-made, multi-warhead ballistic missiles. Developed by Iran while under sanctions by the West. [Not certain that’s video of Tel Aviv being attacked, but the tweet implies that.]

Israel Shamir • March 2, 2026

The US, UK, France and Germany are flattered to call themselves “the West”, but it is more realistic to call them the Jewish-State-in-progress, or “Epsteinia”. We have just learned that President Trump had already made up his mind to go to war against Iran weeks ago, and that the pretence of diplomacy carried out by two Jewish real estate dealers (Witkoff and Kushner) on his behalf was little more than a nothingburger to keep Iran busy until the Chosen moment. So what exactly was the purpose behind Trump’s diplomatic pause before commencing hostilities? There is a reason; quite shameful, but true. Trump and his superior, Bibi Netanyahu, were guided by Kabbalah magic. They agreed to carry out this historic attack on a particularly auspicious date in the Jewish calendar, called Remembrance Shabbat, the last Saturday before the feast of Purim. The facts are overwhelmingly clear: International Jewry decreed the attack day and the US military jumped like obedient dogs to a Jewish whistle.

Wikipedia describes Remembrance Shabbat as follows:

Sabbath [of] remembrance’ or Shabbat Zachor (Hebrew: שבת זכור) is the Shabbat immediately preceding Purim. Deuteronomy 25:17-19 (at the end of Parasha Ki Teitzei), describing the attack on the Jews by Amalek, is recounted. There is a tradition from the Talmud (understood to be implied in the Megillah itself) that Haman, the antagonist of the Purim story, was descended from Amalek. The portion that is read includes a commandment to remember the attack by Amalek, and therefore at this public reading both men and women make a special effort to hear the reading.

All Jews are not only required to remember this special date commemorating this ancient tale, but they are also required to seek revenge; i.e. commit genocide of whoever the Sanhedrin has labelled Amalek in our generation. A Jew is obliged and commanded to kill all the men, women, children of Amalek, including dogs and cats. Small animals, kittens and puppies are often killed a fortnight earlier at the Tubishvat celebration – pets are thrown into burning bonfires by Sephardi custom. The customs of Purim (and the preceding Sabbath) are notoriously horrible, detailed by Elliot Horowitz in his Reckless Rites: Purim and the Legacy of Jewish Violence. Martin Luther noted that Jews thought of all Christian rulers (who Jews consider to be their oppressors) as modern-day Hamans, and so it was a religious duty to undermine them and seek their downfall. [He also noted that Jews saw Christ as a similar King/Oppressor figure, perhaps because in the Septuagint, Haman is crucified. Bear in mind that the Septuagint is the Greek translation of the unadulterated original Bible text, while the modern Hebrew Bible has been updated many times over the years by Jewish scholars.]

Netanyahu’s International Jews (including those of the Israeli government coalition) have a long history of performing their professional and religious duties in accord with Kabbalistic magic. For them, the combination of the first blow in the Sabbath of Remembrance and celebration of Purim a few days later is too tempting to avoid. The fools are likely to believe that they are guided from above, and thus they will come to their end.

Purim celebrates when 75000 Persians were murdered by Jews; and it’s no coincidence that this is the first time the Jews are clearly mentioned in the Bible. It’s a kind of “coming out” story for Jews. Jewish stories always make the Jews look like innocent victims, and this story is no exception. The real Jews of the Second Temple period knew the real facts, and they carved the Persian capital Susa into the ‘Beautiful Gate’ of the Temple, explaining that the Jews should forever be mindful of their time in Persia. But Netanyahu has forgotten this advice from his legendary ancestors.

The first bombs of the Iran War were dropped by Mike Huckabee, Tel Aviv’s pet “US Ambassador”, in an interview with Tucker Carlson just before hostilities commenced. Huckabee told Tucker that Israel has the right to seize as much of the Middle East as the US can defend, and that it’s fine with him if they take it. After that, everyone just sat around waiting for a magical date on the Kabbalah Calendar. Jews preordained that, on the Jewish Sabbath of Remembrance, the US and Israel shall bravely sneak-attack peaceful, slumbering Iran; a country still working to comply with UN investigators, still in peace talks with two Jews, tragically unaware of the historical significance of that particular date for Jews. Attacking forces boldly murdered the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Muslim equivalent of the Catholic Pope. Israel sees every non-Jewish leader as Haman and therefore a legitimate target: our Ron Unz explained it in this essay. Jews like to assassinate leaders, something that went out of fashion in the Thirty Years’ War.

England, France and Germany followed orders from Tel Aviv. This means that Jews have succeeded to get on top in these countries. Germany was forced to accept Jewish rule with the US occupation in 1945. Now it is illegal for a German to wear a Palestinian keffiyeh, or to call for a free Palestine. France was relatively free in 1960, when de Gaulle had the power to kick out NATO. Over the years since then, the Jews have tightened their hold on the media. French cinema died, French politicians kneeled before Lord Rothschild and in the year of Our Lord 2026, all French parties have become thoroughly Jewified. Marine Le Pen, the darling of what passes for French Nationalism, approved of the Purim attack on Iran, and promoted her Chosen Jewish successor. England has always been the homeland of Christian Zionism, and Starmer is a very proper shabbos-goy to represent the UK’s “Shabbos Gov”.

Why are the Jews willing to expend so much political capital in exchange for the doubtful achievement of ruining Iran? We can understand why Trump is so willing to betray MAGA – because his lot is not to reason why; a good Shabbos-goy, he must follow orders from Tel Aviv. But why would the usually cautious Jews do it? It was the shining glory of the El Aksa Mosque, which has to be destroyed in order to erect the Third Temple, the ultimate wish of the Jews. And Iran is the only country in the world that wouldn’t allow it to happen. All other Muslim states were cowed and follow US orders.

From the moment of the sneak attack on Iran, El Aksa Mosque was closed by the Israeli army, and Palestinian Muslims can no longer enter it. In the middle of the Ramadan Fast, it is especially painful for believers. The story of the El Aksa Mosque and the Jewish drive for its destruction is a long one. I have previously written about it in The Cornerstone of Violence.

To make it short, I’ll quote from it:

“Many Jews and their Christian-Zionist allies believe the precious beauty of Haram a-Sharif, the 7th century mosques of Jerusalem should be destroyed and on their ruins, a Jewish temple should be erected. Why should this be done? People provide different explanations, historical and eschatological. It is not for some historical justice, or for the purpose of prayer, as traditional Judaism forbade all interaction with the Mountain of the Lord. Some mystically inclined Jews believe this act will make Jewish domination of the world total and irreversible. This belief is not an exclusive domain of kooks and freaks, nor even of Zionists only, but rather a widespread conviction.

The mainstream media of the West usually presents the conflict in terms of Muslims vs. Jews. But the conflict as seen by these Jews, is Jews vs. Gentiles. In their minds, the Temple Mount is a magic Ring of Power, one they should assume when the time is right. As the Ring in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings (the British professor was a very learned man), it should bring forth the Messiah. For the Jewish mystics, this Messiah is not the Christian Messiah. In their book, the Messiah is not a gentle Jesus with a message for all mankind. Their Messiah would forever enslave the nations of the earth and make the Chosen people the masters of the universe. Their Messiah, Lord Enslaver of the Peoples of Earth, is the Antichrist of prophecies.”

The Arabs outside of the Holy Land have been subdued, and do not care about it all that much. Muslims everywhere are being attacked relentlessly by Jewish-led global media companies. Palestinians are being genocided for their love of the El Aksa Mosque (the war in Gaza is called by Palestinians the “Al Aqsa Flood”). The only real resistance came from Iran, led by Persian theologians who well understood the Temple Mount controversy. So, of course Iran had to be bombed for Purim. Obviously such an act of celebration should be accompanied by the Kabbalistic ritual blood sacrifice of young girls, as expounded in the Epstein Files. This Jewish religious practice was achieved right away when they reportedly slaughtered over a hundred schoolgirls and when they deliberately targeted the 14-month-old granddaughter of the late Ayatollah.