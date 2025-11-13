Julia Fischer was definitely one those whom we call a “gifted child”.

Here she is, interviewed in 2021, speaking in fluent English and recalling her life as both a violinist and pianist since childhood — and the what “perfection” means to a musician like herself.

Interesting viewpoint on this from a performer vs. that of a listener. Such great insights besides this from a deeply intelligent musician.

If you missed it and are interested, here’s my first (previous) article on this amazing musician:

(I’d forgotten to note in the article below that the audience at the Sibelius Violin Concerto broke usual concert “etiquette” after the first movement and did not hold back on the applause at that point, so mesmerized were they by Julia’s fantastic playing! Normally, audience applause is saved for the very end of a multi-part concerto.)

