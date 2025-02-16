Taking a break from all the impunity-free evil and psychopathy on display on the world stage today.

So, please enjoy the video clips below, recorded last fall.

What’s so funny is that the Israeli propagandist posing as a ‘journalist’ is so intellectually challenged that at the end of the exchange, he feels so proud of himself because he actually thinks he outsmarted Francesca.

Israeli journalist asks Francesca Albanese about Israel as an occupier | Dawn News English

At a UN press briefing, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese addressed a provocative question from i24 journalist, responding assertively to clarify Israel as an occupying power.

So well said, Francesca. Your untiring dedication, intelligence, and wisdom in this matter finds no equal in the public square today.

"End the Genocide! It is not a war!"

Francesca Albanese

Nov 6, 2024 UNITED NATIONS HEADQUARTERS

It is important to call a genocide a genocide, UN expert Francesca Albanese told the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People as she called on all States to examine their relationships and avoid being complicit in this crime being committed by Israel on the Palestinian people in Gaza. "International law is clear. What we’re witnessing isn’t a simple 'conflict' between two equal sides. It’s a people resisting to hold on to what remains of their land against one of the region’s most powerful armies. If you don’t recognize this as a settler colonial framework, then don’t call it a conflict", she said. "It’s a fundamental violation of the law of self-determination."

