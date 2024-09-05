“I raised this tree like my child.”

This was in the occupied West Bank, and the illegal Israeli settlers’ malicious and spiteful destruction of the olive trees grown and nurtured by generations of Palestinian families has been going on for many decades.

Some of the best quality olive oil I’ve had is from Palestine (extra virgin and organic).

(While it’s currently “sold out” from the vendor I buy from in DC, it can still be bought from here.)

May God be with the Palestinian people, who continue to suffer. 🙏

