In this interview with Judge Napolitano, Lt Colonel Kwiatkowski thinks Trump is just plain “ignorant” of the full history and situation in Gaza, Palestine and Israel — and she just means “uninformed”— surrounded on all sides as he is by psychopathic Zionists, with which he is also filling his “cabinet.”

No, it isn’t 5-D or 47-D chess. Not falling into that idiocy.

See Stephen Heiner’s video short further down below for more insights into this grand failing of the man.

Toto, we’re not in Kansas anymore.

I think that we who were of the “hopeful” class (which includes Kim Iversen, see video below) are about done giving him the benefit of the doubt.

With every passing day and new presscon, he proves more and more the shallowness of his understanding of this situation, as he spouts with perfection all the hasbara quotes about it.

One glaring omission, for instance: he never mentions how, why, and who caused Gaza to become “uninhabitable”— as if it just happened spontaneously, for no reason. And now, he envisions the Gazans will be wanting to move away to live in those “beautiful new houses” instead of that wasteland — thanks to US bombs (a few bearing the nice signatures of some odious Congress critters, too), Google AI, drones, etc. provided to Israel.

Oh, but he’s compassionate, not to forget: he feels terrible about those few male Israeli hostages released recently (listen to Kim Iversen address this point in her video above) — but conveniently fails to mention the horrific conditions Palestinian hostages are regularly placed into, besides the indefinite detentions they are subjected to without due process, after being kidnapped — regardless of age or sex — in the middle of the night?

Stephen Heiner has this to say about Trump’s deep character flaws.

Someone asked (and I’ve not heard or read this yet from anyone I read or listen to):

Might Trump be an MKUltra subject, too?

These lunatic plans and abhorrent rhetoric may just cause a much worse situation for all in the ME.

And the bombs, people-killing weaponry continue to flow in from the West; unlawful detentions, sniping, and torture proceed as usual.

So, no, am not too sanguine right now about Gaza or the West Bank. Or Lebanon and Syria, for that matter.

One hope: that the “cunning of reason” may operate here, too. All these grand plans will just fail fantastically thanks to various hard realities already in place and wholly set against their success, despite Trump’s hubris and bluster.

Pray that God have mercy on us all.🙏

Leave a comment