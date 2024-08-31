An Observer’s Substack

I enjoyed your musings and your round-up of sources and details is admirable. My mother was a Hellman fan and I came to Hellman through her when I was about 12. I think I read Julia before the movie--and I of course believed the story. I had read all of Hellman's work before I was 20 and then I learned about the great unraveling a couple years after that.

In grad school, I did my Master's on hardboiled American detective fiction which understandably involved a lot of Hammett. That too is now a long time ago but I've often idly wondered how much of what Hellman says about Hammett is accurate. I know some of it is not, but I haven't really investigated. I'm no longer convinced that Hellman was the model for Norah--although the hard drinking witticisms probably are.

Finally--and I think this is the most important takeaway--it seems quite obvious now--Hellman was a communist. She seeded all of her writing with communist ideas. She was a hardline Stalin supporter. Cast in that light the battle between McCarthy and Hellman takes on mythic proportions--Catholic McCarthy v. atheistic Hellman, Patriot v. Communist. I think Hellman's work is propaganda. It probably didn't help either that both Joseph and Mary shared the same last name.

1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
