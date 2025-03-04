Listen to the Palestinians themselves speak about their situation, their history, their hopes, their dreams, and their struggle.

The unvarnished and unmodified Palestinian opinion is not often given direct voice by the Western media.

This film seeks to help redress that problem.

NOTE: Some disturbing images are included in the film.

WATCH:

THE LAST SKY | FULL DOCUMENTARY

Feb 24, 2025 A bold new documentary about Israel's wars on Palestine and Lebanon, and the people fighting back. This documentary was initially released in selected cinemas globally in April 2024 and was updated with an epilogue in February 2025.

IT WAS THANKS TO SUSAN ABULHAWA ’s post on Twitter that I learned about this excellent documentary film today:

https://x.com/susanabulhawa/status/1896573783751663669

ABOUT THE FILM

The Last Sky is a groundbreaking new documentary about the war in Gaza, written and directed by Lebanese-Australian lawyer Nicholas Hanna. The film explores the crucial context that is largely absent in the mainstream’s media coverage since October 7 and invites viewers to confront some uncomfortable truths at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict. It also unpacks the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and how it is inextricably linked to the Gazan genocide. Filmed in 2004 and 2024 (and updated with an epilogue in 2025), The Last Sky focusses on the highly relevant yet almost entirely overlooked perspective of the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, while also drawing upon Hanna’s own experiences in the region over the past 20 years. With refreshing candour and courage, the film broaches a topic generally considered too controversial for public discussion in the West – the “armed resistance” against Israel – and examines why it is so popular amongst large segments of Palestinian and Lebanese society. The Last Sky aims to foster understanding and meaningful dialogue by amplifying the voices too often silenced in mainstream reporting of this all-important conflict. Having watched it, I can fully understand the support for any and all groups that are resisting the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

→ MORE ABOUT THE FILM: CLICK→ THE LAST SKY

→ CLICK HERE FOR THE DIRECTOR’S FAQ

REGARDING SOME POSSIBLE REACTIONS TO THIS FILM.

Some viewers may react negatively to the Palestinians’ expressed opinions in The Last Sky. This phenomenon would be germane to what Palestinian writer-poet Mohammed El-Kurd calls, “perfect victimhood.” Without their having this “political look,” some in the West may hesitate to grant the Palestinians their support or sympathy:

Palestinians dead and alive have been increasingly visible in Anglophone media—but not everyone can get the mic. For them to make noise, dead Palestinians need to have been ethnocentrically “exceptional” or have had to endure an exceptionally violent death. And those who are alive need to fit the “perfect victim” prerequisite: docile, defanged, and preferably with an American accent. In this lecture, Mohammed El-Kurd investigates this phenomenon, asking a question once posed by Edward Said: who has the permission to narrate? And, more importantly, why should Palestinians seek such permissions in the first place? [ boldface added ]

He wrote about it in the newly published book, Perfect Victims & the Politics of Appeal .

Downloadable PDF: CLICK HERE .

Enlightening interview:

Palestinian Writer Mohammed El-Kurd on "Perfect Victims" & Israel's Criminalization of Thought

What do you think?

My view?

The Palestinians absolutely have the right to resist in whatever way they wish to. And think whatever they want to.

It is, after all, their struggle. It is their life, history, past and future.

Leave a comment