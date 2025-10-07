From Supplementary Appendix:

A few frustrations with this otherwise fair piece — and perhaps, as good as can be expected from a profession that prefers comfort well away from politics: firstly, it “both-sides” the “Gaza and Israeli hostage” situations in the first paragraph. The truth is that there is absolutely no equivalence in the conditions for the Palestinian detainees who suffer extreme abuse and brutality in Israeli prisons vs. those for the Israelis, who are well-treated as fellow human beings while in Hamas custody.

As well, it adopts a tentative tone about the targeting of health care facilities by Israel, adding the qualifier, “apparent” to this heinous action by that tiny evil ethnostate.

Ultimately, the “humanitarian crisis” that concerns the authors has been a completely artificial one instigated and maintained by Israel. Use of this term skirts the wickedness of Israel’s premeditated deeds against the Gazans (and in the Occupied Palestinian Territories where there is no Hamas).

The dire situation in Gaza warrants a much stronger statement, but this essay feels as if it was written with one hand willingly tied behind the writers’ backs — alas.

🇵🇸 🍉 🇵🇸 🍉 🇵🇸 🍉 🇵🇸 🍉FREE PALESTINE!🇵🇸 🍉 🇵🇸 🍉 🇵🇸 🍉 🇵🇸 🍉

Leave a comment