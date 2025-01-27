🎼 "The Jews Need to Get Out of Palestine/ The Whole World's So Sick & Tired..." 🎶
Another winning, tuneful, & truth-filled song from our friends at DuckStreetStudios.
LOVE THIS!
A beautiful, sweet-sounding ballad that belies its powerful and pointed message.
(From DuckStreetStudios.)
I wholly agree with this sentiment, and every single word in the song.
Dunno who’s advising Trump (actually, I do have a clue), but he is DEAD WRONG on the “Palestinian situation.”
It’s the ISRAELI JEWS who need to be removed from PALESTINE!
Once again, for those in the back who can’t hear it — it is they [ISRAELIS] who do NOT belong there!
(Apologies for the ranting, raving, and highly emotional tone. It’s all just so … wrong, indefensible, unconscionable!)
“Behold, I will bring of the synagogue of Satan, who say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie. Behold, I will make them to come and adore before thy feet. And they shall know that I have loved thee.” — Revelation 3:9
Sadly, the advice Trump is receiving on Ukraine and Russia is also suspect.