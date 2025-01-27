LOVE THIS!

A beautiful, sweet-sounding ballad that belies its powerful and pointed message.

(From DuckStreetStudios.)

I wholly agree with this sentiment, and every single word in the song.

Dunno who’s advising Trump (actually, I do have a clue), but he is DEAD WRONG on the “Palestinian situation.”

It’s the ISRAELI JEWS who need to be removed from PALESTINE!

Once again, for those in the back who can’t hear it — it is they [ISRAELIS] who do NOT belong there!

(Apologies for the ranting, raving, and highly emotional tone. It’s all just so … wrong, indefensible, unconscionable!)

