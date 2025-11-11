Simply outrageous.

I’ve no more words.

Arab-Australian physician, Dr. Nada Abu Alrub (whom I have featured in previous posts, here and here), shows us the horrific reality of what is STILL HAPPENING in Gaza during the sick joke that “Israel” & its Western allies call a “ceasefire.”

* WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGES AND VIDEO CLIPS. *

From Dr. Abu Alrub:



“This post includes extremely sensitive, real documentation of people harmed during recent attacks. I am sharing it for awareness, and documentation. Please only continue if you consent to witnessing the reality that others are forced to live.”

(I have worked in the health care field, have seen inside bodies, body parts, but these remain appalling to witness, given the context.)

EXCERPT:

“We are hardly surviving and hardly able to help anyone,” Dr. Abu Alrub lamented in September. “There’s no equipment. They’re down to the very basics, running out of working scissors,” she said. “There’s no soap in the theatre rooms to scrub in, no gloves — nothing at all.” Last month she shared the 11-minute video (linked at the top) with the aim of keeping the “names [of her patients] alive”: These images reflect real human suffering under ongoing violence. Proceed only if you willingly choose to confront the truth.



This post includes extremely sensitive, real documentation of people harmed during recent attacks. I am sharing it for awareness, and documentation. Please only continue if you consent to witnessing the reality that others are forced to live.



These are few of my patients in Gaza. This is the true definition of terrorism: what the I.O.F does to the people of Palestine. Even worse they do it with total impunity, and support, with no consequences. If the world will not remember them, then I will keep their names alive.

CLICK LINK BELOW TO VIEW VIDEOS (including Commentary by Dr. Abu Alrub) AND READ FULL ARTICLE:

