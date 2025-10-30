. . . says Jewish Andrew Klavan, a convert to Christianity (the Protestant Anglican Catholic Church , per Wikipedia ).

Make of that what you will.

As a Jewish convert to Christianity, Klavan greatly interested me some 15 years ago, about the time I myself was returning in earnest to my childhood faith. Knew nothing about Judaism, Talmudism, the awful truth about Palestine-Israel long hidden from us, etc.

Some months after I began listening to his show, he said something that really bothered me — can’t recall exactly what it was now — but it was disturbing enough to turn me away completely from his show altogether.

Now, it becomes clear why his views on various topics, and his particular brand of humor, never really sat well with me.

RECOMMENDED VIEWING/ LISTENING (BRIEF VIDEO CLIP):

For the truth about the “Holocaust (TM)”, listen instead to British historian David Irving in the post below:

RECOMMENDED READING:

Additionally, consider picking up the books below to get excellent and succinct facts about the lies that have been perpetrated in the decades after WWII about the “Holocaust (TM)”.

They are both eminently readable.

(Images are linked to the Fidelity Press website where both can be bought.)

RECOMMENDED LISTENING:

And for some real humor about ‘antisepticism’ (a.k.a. that de-fanged word that’s still hurled by many Jews at people they don’t like - it lands these days like a dud), LISTEN to this fun conversation between Kevin Barrett and E Michael Jones:

Everybody’s Antisemitic!

ADL’s mission accomplished?

Kevin Barrett

Oct 26, 2025

If your business model involves marginalizing people by calling them names—and requires you to terrorize your funders with the specter of an exponentially-growing number of “antisemites” who need to be marginalized and insulted, leading you to deliberately set about pissing off more and more people—you will eventually reach a point of diminishing returns. Once you have marginalized the majority, it’s no longer on the margins. Once everybody’s antisemitic, nobody’s antisemitic. The magical word no longer commands its magic. It’s time to call it a day and find a new gig. The Anti-Defamation League is fast reaching that point. And it isn’t just people like me, who have been on the receiving end of numerous ADL fatwas, who are saying it. Their supporters are saying it too. A few weeks ago the Manhattan Institute’s City Journal published “Can the Anti-Defamation League Be Saved? What the decline of the nation’s oldest antisemitism-fighting org says about the future of Jewish politics.” The author, Jesse Arm, a Tel Aviv University dropout, argues that the ADL’s “anti-hate” strategy has backfired:

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN READ MORE & TO LISTEN TO THE SHOW:

