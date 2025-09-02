Since the last musical theater post was so unpopular 🤭, I am back with even more from the same genre! 😂

Have been awash in wonderful, therapeutic music all weekend. Not just “happy” songs, but all beautiful and good, serving as balm for the soul in a world ravaged by ugliness and evil. Not to just dismiss all that out of hand, but one cannot continually expose oneself to such darkness, and hope to emerge on the other side with one’s psyche, sanity and faith intact.

Featured herewith is another runaway success from the brilliant music-making team of lyricist Alain Boublil (with Jean-Marc Natel) and composer Claude-Michel Schönberg (of Miss Saigon fame).

This work started out as a French concept album that was turned into a musical, which ran for over a hundred performances in Paris in 1980. The libretto or musical text draws on characters and incidents from the classic 1862 French novel by Victor Hugo, Les Misérables.

An English translation of the Hugo masterpiece captured my teenaged mind and heart; I cannot count the number of times I had to stop and weep. Familiarity with the work came through my parents’ conversations — and Hollywood, of course. If measly nobody me knew of it, surely, everyone else in the world had to know of this great work, too.

History.

The French Concept Album and the subsequent musical.

This is a good summary of how the work went from concept album to full-fledged English musical.

Also mentioned are the general changes made for the English version (Helas!).

Les Misérables [Original French Concept Album]

Review by William Ruhlmann

For those unfamiliar with this work, here is a guide to the cast of characters:

https://www.londontheatredirect.com/news/les-miserables-characters

Also, check this out:

https://stagedoor.com/theatre-guide/stagedoor-editors/who-are-the-les-miserables-characters?ia=1834

Unpopular opinion? The original French musical play has much to recommend it — even over the later English version.

Obsessed with everything French back then, I somehow scored a cassette tape of this recording in the islands. Of note at once are the brisk tempos, and a searing urgency and passion rendered by the French actor-singers.

It is tighter and more galvanizing than its better-known English cousin. Since French audiences knew the source material by heart, there was no need to add expository songs to help explain the characters and plot.

Schönberg’s music was rousing, moving and funny, with many memorable tunes audiences could take home. Of course, Boublil’s libretto was a perfect match for the music.

The lyrics in French differ significantly from the English adaptations, drawing more heavily on the Hugo text, and evoking a depth often missing in the anglicized version.

While I did not grasp most of the French (no handy translator back in those days), I nonetheless consoled myself with enjoying the words enunciated with such marvellous clarity in captivating melodies.

There’s also a quirk to the French language that can differ when sung, versus when spoken:

Helas, poor showing of the French musical at home!

For all these promising qualities, well — surprise, surprise! Les Misérables would play in Paris for just over a hundred nights, and not more.

The supreme irony of failure that befell Les Miz at home exemplifies so well the old Biblical adage (no blasphemy intended in citing this passage):

57 And they took offense at him. But Jesus said to them, “Prophets are not without honor except in their own country and in their own house.” Matthew 13: 57

* Please scroll further down for more about this phenomenon, in light of the recent revival of the musical in France. *

Videos and photos of that 1980 staging in Paris are few and far between.

Here’s part of a longer program showing a rehearsal and a few songs from that production.

[TURN ON CC → Auto-translate under gear icon → English may help non-francophones - but the AI translations can be funky!]

Les Miserables Paris original 1980

Cosette’s Dans la vie

It’s a touching and wistful tune for Cosette. Here, it’s sung by Fabienne Guyon — the perfect Cosette who towers above all others — and Jean Valjean (Maurice Barrier, seen in the short film above).

[LYRICS FOUND BELOW VIDEO.]

Dans la vie 1 / Les Misérables

(Cosette with Jean Valjean)

COSETTE Dans la vie, il ne me manque rien

Mais il manque quelqu'un de mon âge.

Est-il loin, encore loin Le beau prince en chemin

De mon rêve enfantin, dans sa cage ?

VALJEAN Mon enfant, et moi qui te crois une enfant

Il n'est pas de beau prince charmant sur cette terre

COSETTE Mais vous avez été le prince de mon enfance

Un autre doit venir pour mon adolescence.

Dans ma vie, ni chagrin, ni douleur

Mais je n'ai pas le coeur au bonheur.

Pas le coeur au bonheur.

VALJEAN Le bonheur, c'est un cadeau de Dieu

À chacun, à son heure. À son heure.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

TRANSLATION:

COSETTE In my life, I lack nothing for now,

Yet something is missing for one of my age.

Is he far, very far,

That handsome prince

From my childhood dreams in that cage?

VALJEAN My child, I know you think like a child,

There is no handsome prince Charming on Earth.

COSETTE Yet you were the prince of my childhood,

And another must come for my adulthood,

In my life, I have no sorrow, no pain,

But my heart lacks joy too.

No heart full of joy.

VALJEAN Happiness is a gift from God,

It comes to everyone in good time.

In good time.

Aside: It finally dawned on me why Guyon’s vocal as Cosette was so special: that lightness and agility recall the angelic-voiced Danielle Licari. Licari sang Catherine Deneuve’s lines in the 1964 movie musical that I have cherished since high school, Les Parapluies des Cherbourg / Umbrellas of Cherbourg (directed and written by Jacques Demy, with wonderful music by Michel Legrand).

Rose Laurens was the original French Fantine.

I find real pathos in that weathered vocal made urgent with that rapid tremor.

Rose Laurens appears in a French TV program with composer Claude-Michel Schonberg at the piano, backed by a full orchestra right inside the studio.

[LYRICS FOUND BELOW VIDEO.]

Rose Laurens - L'air de la misère (Les misérables / 1980)

FANTINE J'avais de si jolis défauts

J'étais rêveuse, j'étais coquette

Un peu naïve mais pas trop

Pour ne jamais perdre la tête

Et je me faisais fête

D'un chant d'oiseau, d'un jour nouveau

Je n'ai plus qu'un robe grise

Qui sert aussi de couverture

Quand le vent glacé de l'hiver

Tourne la nuit dans ma masure

Et plus beaucoup d'honneur

De dignité au fond du cœur

La misère n'est mère de personne

La misère est pourtant sœur des hommes

Mais personne sur terre n'en veut pour fille

Comme bâtarde née dans un cachot de la Bastille

La misère enfante la détresse

Bien des vices et toutes les faiblesses

La misère lâche la bête en l'homme

Et la mésange alors en chienne errante se transforme

Il faut qu'on se sente survivre

Dans un enfant qu'on a fait vivre

Et qu'en sa source d'innocence

On noie notre désespérance

Pour ne pas mettre fin à cette vie sans lendemain

La misère n'est mère de personne

La misère est pourtant sœur des hommes

Mais personne sur terre n'en veut pour fille

Comme bâtarde née dans un cachot de la Bastille

Le misère enfante la détresse

Bien des vices et toutes les faiblesses

La misère lâche la bête en l'homme

Et la mésange alors en chienne errante se transforme.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

TRANSLATION:

I had such pretty flaws

I was a dreamer, I was flirtatious

A little naive but not too much

So as never to lose my mind

And I was celebrating

A birdsong, a new day

I have nothing left but a gray dress

Which also serves as a blanket

When the icy winter wind

Turns the night in my hovel

And not much honor

Of dignity deep in my heart

Poverty is no one's mother

Poverty is nevertheless the sister of men

But no one on earth wants her for a daughter

Like a bastard born in a dungeon of the Bastille



Poverty gives birth to distress

Many vices and all weaknesses

Poverty unleashes the beast in man

And the titmouse then transforms into a stray dog

We must feel we are surviving

In a child we have brought to life

And in its source of innocence

We drown our despair

So as not to put end

To this life without a future

Here, she sings what is known as “I Dreamed a Dream” in the later English version.

[SHORT COMMENTARY FOUND BELOW VIDEO.]

rose laurens "j'avais rêvé d'une autre vie" ("I dreamed a dream" original version 1980)

This note [auto-translated into English] was left by a French commenter on this tune, contrasting the song in the French vs. the English editions:



@amoxtlacatl

16 years ago

The French and English versions are very different. "L'air de la misére" was sung by Fantine after selling her hair: despair of life.

"On My Own" is sung by Éponine after seeing Marius and Cosette together, instead of "L'un vers l'autre": despair of love.

The lyrics are therefore very different. Take this into account when comparing them.

I prefer the French version - a heartbreaking song that haunts the mind after the first listen.

____________

I cannot agree more!

Next, we hear the young Gavroche sing his own lighthearted tune.

It might be “too French” in flavor (with historical and literary references foreign to non-Frenchies). This text was in Hugo’s book, apparently. Excerpts of the translated lyrics below the video.

Understandably, this was cut from the English adaptation.

Les Misérables - 21 - La Faute A Voltaire

ORIGINAL FRENCH LYRICS CAN BE READ in the information box HERE.

GAVROCHE: I fell on the ground,

It’s the fault of Voltaire

The nose in the stream,

It’s Rousseau’s fault

I am not a notary,

It’s the fault of Voltaire

I am a little bird,

It’s Rousseau’s fault

[ … ]

I fell on earth

Even God doesn’t know how

I have neither father nor mother

Who recognize me their child

I made myself a family

With those who don’t have any

Happy girls in rags

With a heart big like that

ETC.

The complete, original French Concept Album :

Click below to listen.

An English adaptation was soon born —

— to phenomenal and longstanding success on both sides of the Atlantic, and beyond.

While the musical failed to take off in France, history was just waiting in the wings in the person of British theater producer Cameron Mackintosh, who would rescue the musical from impending oblivion. Mackintosh saw potential in it outside France and advised the songwriting team to rework it for an English-language version.

With help from the Royal Shakespeare Company and others, an expanded adaptation in English was born. That result is what we know today as the international sensation with the fond nickname, “Les Miz”.

Les Misérables holds the record as the longest-running musical at London’s West End (since October 1985) and will celebrate its 40th anniversary this coming October, 2025.

It is also the second-longest running theatrical music production of all time in both New York and London.

Les Misérables, the Musical in English

Original poster at the Barbican. Source

Besides the French album, there was also the original 1985 London cast on cassette tape that lived a lot in my boombox. There was no satellite or cable TV, internet, or magazine stories in the islands as sources of information beyond what the liner notes said.

Thanks to repeat listens, every melodic and harmonic detail and vocal inflection on this recording became welcome residents in my memory banks.

The music was melodious and attractive, and success with the general public was guaranteed with some powerful heart-tuggers in the mix. The cast were excellent singer-actors, including Broadway stalwart Patti LuPone as Fantine and Colm Wilkinson as Valjean.

This recording ranks as one of my fav late 20th century musicals. For its vibrant yet traditional melodies, harmonies, and arrangements, it sits in the same league as the older classics (Rogers & Hammerstein, Carousel, Oklahoma, Sound of Music, Cinderella; Lerner & Loewe, Camelot, My Fair Lady; Lionel Bart, Oliver!) and contemporaries Webber & Rice, Jesus Christ, Superstar, Evita; )

Seeing a live performance at last.

Finally caught this in 1990 with friends, at London’s West End (at the Barbican, if memory serves me correctly). Two things that stick in my memory of that evening, during the intermissions: one, you could purchase little cups of ice cream as snacks — something strange to US theatergoers; and two, you could hear audible sniffling from the entire house (reassurance that we weren’t the only ones bawling our eyes out!).

The original London cast might be a tough act to follow, but the singers that evening were solid. I think the Irish singer, Colm Wilkinson (as Jean Valjean), was the one holdover from the original roster. Too bad that American Patti LuPone was not there to play Fantine (not sure if it was Ruthie Henshall who sang that night).

Hear Patti LuPone as Fantine and an elegant and moving rendition of her character’s signature tune.

Patti Lupone "I DREAMED A DREAM"

French original tops them all? (In a way, yes.)

Looking back, I now find that in terms of fidelity to the text and spirit of the book, the French version arguably tops all else that came afterwards. Perhaps, one can now recognize the quasi-Disney treatment given the more intense and grittier French-language original.

As far as the English version is concerned, the original London cast remain closest to my heart. However, they do not get the same widespread fame as later singer-actors who joined the acting ensemble in the age of the internet, social media, and YouTube.

The excerpt below is from the 1995 10th Anniversary “Dream Cast” Concert held at the Royal Albert Hall.

Michael Ball, Lea Salonga, A Little Fall of Rain - Les Misérables

This tune above is merciless! It strikes straight at the heart and then twists the knife a turn or two. One always gets choked up or left in tears by this.

Happened back when Frances Ruffelle and Michael Ball from the first London cast sang it, too (see below). As with almost anyone who sings this tune.

I mean, even just reading about Eponine in the Victor Hugo novel had me shedding tears. Schonberg successfully evoked that tragic figure in this number.

A Little Fall Of Rain

Frances Ruffelle (Eponine), Michael Ball (Marius)

Today — a modern revival of the French Les Mis !

In an ironic twist reflecting the truth of a Christian biblical axiom (see earlier, above), the musical essentially flopped at home, while it went on to thrive insanely overseas.

By Laura Cappelle

Reporting from Paris

Nov. 19, 2024

[EXCERPT.] [ . . . ] At that point, Mackintosh had given up hope of establishing a meaningful French presence for “Les Misérables”; Letellier remembered the producer telling him, “I’ve been trying for 30 years in France, and I just don’t understand it. So go ahead, and good luck.” This was despite Boublil’s having originally written the show in French. In the 1970s, spurred by their love of Broadway and the West End, he and Schönberg attempted to adapt the musical genre for their home country, starting with “The French Revolution” (1973). “Les Misérables” followed in 1980. Some Parisian reviewers’ assessments of “Les Misérables” were brutal. On “Le Masque et la Plume,” a long-running critics’ panel on the radio station France Inter, the journalist Philippe Tesson described the adaptation as “deplorably foolish and vulgar.” “Some people found the idea of adapting Victor Hugo’s work dangerous,” Boublil said. “They thought setting it to music trivialized it.” Mackintosh bought the rights in 1983 and turned “Les Misérables” into a West End blockbuster, reworking it extensively in the process. In 1991 he produced a French-language revival in Paris; middling box office returns forced its closure after six months. Letellier, the producer, believes Mackintosh was “unlucky” in France, where musical theater tradition was strongly tied to operettas in the 19th and 20th centuries: “Operetta was deeply uncool in the early 1990s, and so were musicals.”

A brief but successful run at the Théâtre du Châtelet

While the 1980 French version finally “came home” to the French stage after a long absence (shows ran at the Théâtre du Châtelet between November 2024 and January 2025), changes to the libretto were made in a bid to please modern French audiences. In the news clip below, Alain Boublil states his intent to rid the earlier play of “heaviness,” reworking some twenty percent of the text to that end.

French reviews (such as this and this) indicate modernized language, staging, with much material drawn from the English version, and ending with positive opinions overall.

This writeup is from the UK Telegraph, which says,

The new production is based on the British version but has been stripped of its Englishness. [SNIP ] [and is]… neither a re-run of the initial 1980 musical nor a direct translation of Sir Cameron’s adaptation.

Might the nature of the audience have changed much, too, from that in distant decades?

At any rate, luck may strike and give me a peek into this in future….

Finally, what about the 2012 film?

Initially owing to (perchance) unreasonable disdain for a celluloid version of this beloved musical, I chose to skip the movie that was released many years ago to much fanfare, and featuring famous names in the cast.

Seems that there was reason to not bother with it. You could say that the film got off on the wrong foot. Who knows what possessed the producer, director and cast to agree to this novel and unwieldy method of adapting a musical to film by demanding that all the songs be sung live, on the set?

Whatever went terribly wrong in the movie is persuasively discussed in the video below. (The poster does mention a few saving graces that only stand in stark contrast to the apparent disaster in the rest of the movie.)

Why the Music in Les Misérables (2012) is Worse than you Thought

What is your experience, if any, of Les Miserables , the musical?

