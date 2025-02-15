Also PLEASE WATCH the two embedded videos below.

The first video was actually surprising, as the presenter’s overall commentary did not line up neatly with what I expected of anything coming out of Israeli media. It actually seemed more sober and objective than what one usually finds in Israeli reports.

As for the article itself, it’s a "you gotta read it to believe it" kind of story coated with that special hasbara-flavored gaslighting sauce.

The aim of removing Gazans from the Strip has been on the minds of Israelis from the very “birth” of that illegal, misbegotten state. Watch the second video for more on this topic.

All Israel News Staff | Published: February 8, 2025

Illustration of a plan for the new Gaza Strip, from the X account of Dr. Kobby Barda

U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to reconstruct Gaza and relocate its residents took much of the international community by surprise. However, George Washington University economics professor, Joseph Pelzman, was not among them, having personally shared a detailed and unconventional Gaza plan with the Trump team as early as July 2024. The Trump administration viewed Pelzman as a suitable candidate to present the plan due to his expertise in international relations and economics. He also heads the George Washington University Center of Excellence for the Economic Study of the Middle East and North Africa (CEESMENA). Pelzman’s report “An Economic Plan for Rebuilding Gaza: A BOT Approach,” was later published by the Global World Journal. “I figured, well, why don’t I write sort of an out-of-the-box perspective on how to fix Gaza after the war is finished,” Pelzman said in an interview with the podcaster Dr. Kobby Barda. “The paper went to the Trump people because they were the ones who initially had an interest in it – not the Biden people. I was asked [by Trump’s team] to think outside the box on what do we do after [the war], as nobody was really talking about it,” he added.

TL’s NOTE on this video:

Did Trump’s bold (and immoral and stupid) declaration about the US taking over Gaza really come as a surprise to Netanyahu, the Israeli government, and Israelis, as this video asserts?

So, this is an interesting take on the reactions of politicians in Israel to that bold statement a week or so ago. Most of us in the West have not seen or heard about this in our media. (At least, I haven’t.)

Especially that of the Israeli “right-wing” faction. Which is actually surprising, given the conventional opinion most fair-minded, informed people have about them. Yet, also be aware that their responses and fears do not arise from any moral core of justice, fairness and humanitarian concerns.

[“Judea and Samaria” as used in the video are the manipulative terms used by Israelis for what is known as the West Bank.]

The Arab world and several leading European nations have strongly rejected Trump’s unconventional plan to relocate Gaza’s two million residents to various countries. “These are dark days. There is shock and concern following Trump's words,” an unnamed Arab diplomat told Israel's Kan News. “This is the negotiating method of a real estate man, not a statesman. Migration is a red line and there is no room for thinking about it,” the diplomat added. European diplomats have voiced similar objections to the unconventional Trump Gaza plan. However, in his detailed study, Pelzman concluded that the Gaza Strip has already been devastated economically. Citing World Bank data, he revealed that Gaza’s annual GDP grew by only 0.4% during the period between 2007 to 2022, while the population grew annually by 2.5%. This socio-economic trend resulted in a dramatic decline in Gaza’s annual GDP per capita, leading to widespread poverty under Hamas’ rule. In 2022, Gaza’s unemployment rate had reached 45% and the poverty level reached a whopping 53%.

TL’s NOTE on this video:

This was apparently shown on Israeli TV, the idea of Israel wanting “Gaza without the Gazans” was there from the start, as Israel’s first PM, Ben-Gurion had already envisioned it. “Sticks” deployed unto Gazans to emigrate to other countries comprised decreasing the standard of living for the Palestinians and increasing the unemployment level.

This was also carried out with the complicity of some Arabs and Palestinians, including the Palestinian Authority.

And yet, only a few thousand Gazans left; the vast majority stayed.

So, they had to rack up the pressure for the natives to leave that land that Israel wanted so badly — by carpet bombing the Strip and carrying out mass murder. If they were not going to physically leave the place, well — removing their physical bodies by other means would be the way to go.

And still, they stayed.

In comparison, the poverty rate among the Muslim Arab population in Judea and Samaria (West Bank) was only 13% during the same period. The World Bank also concluded that around 50% of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents are homeless as a result of the war in Gaza, which the Hamas terrorist organization initiated on Oct. 7, 2023. Over 60% of the buildings in Gaza that are still standing are severely damaged and no longer considered habitable. “You have to restart it from scratch,” Pelzman argued. “And then you have an economy which actually has three sectors: you have tourism potential, you have agriculture potential, and then you have – because a lot of them are smart – high-tech,” he continued. Pelzman explained that his unconventional Gaza plan “started with a three-sector model of Gaza, but it requires that the place be completely emptied out. I mean, literally emptied out, dug up from scratch – and the concrete can be recycled.” “This is a triangular-sector model, but its implementation requires the area to be completely vacated so that the destroyed concrete can be recycled – ensuring that nothing remains of the vertical construction extending deep underground,” he said. Looking ahead, Pelzman envisions a financially thriving Gaza that includes “[People’s Republic of China]-styled 30-floor housing units” on the eastern side of the narrow coastal enclave. He also believes Gaza could eventually have a successful agriculture sector using modern greenhouses. However, he emphasized that his Gaza reconstruction plan hinges on “the complete excavation of the terror tunnels,” crediting the Israeli military for already tackling much of this challenging work. While Pelzman envisions Gaza's oceanfront as a potential site for exclusive residential buildings, restaurants, and hotels, it is currently unclear whether Trump will be abe to convince any Middle Eastern countries to provide a temporary home for Gaza's population.

Source.

Not surprising about the article, which goes on and on about how terrible the economy in Gaza is now, etc.

Just like Trump’s rhetoric on Gaza, what goes conspicuously unmentioned is how Gaza was made into that devastated wasteland, and which immoral, evil entity was responsible for making it thus. I guess, it “just happened” — sorta like an act of God.

And to the “rescue” come President Bluster (whose country has no rights to that land) and Israel (ditto) to transform it to something shiny and new, a “Riviera in the Middle East,” that just happens to built upon the graves of hundreds of thousands of murdered civilians whose land it really is, and has been, for many generations.

Oh — and the article makes a point of this plan needing…

“the complete excavation of the terror tunnels,” crediting the Israeli military for already tackling much of this challenging work.

