(This is the latest in the tracker page so far. No updates as of yet to its status.)

The Global Sumud Flotilla has been a success already, even if no boats make it to Gaza, and many are intercepted by Israel. They already win just for demonstrating to a demoralized world a rare spirit of courage and nonviolence in challenging the illegal power and authority of the most evil governments existing in our day.

Thank you! and Bravi! to all, and may God’s grace bless those who have participated / are participating and supporting in any way this grassroots humanitarian effort involving people from all walks of life, and hailing from 47 different countries. They had set sail to go directly into perilous, Israeli-infested waters in an attempt to break the sadistic Israeli blockade of food and aid to Gazans whom they have already murdered, maimed and starved in the hundreds of thousands.

The Flotilla carry the heartbreak, hopes, prayers, wishes of millions around the world who are thoroughly sickened by Israel and criminal conspirators’ diabolical deeds in Gaza and in all the occupied Palestinian territories. Territories that have shrunk so much in size over the last 77 years since the illegal ethnostate was forced upon the Palestinians by the US-UK-UN, with the mass expulsion of 3/4 million Palestinians, several massacres in many towns, wholesale theft of houses, farms and lands, and in the last two years, the total destruction of Gaza into a wasteland as well.

Meanwhile, Italy (especially) and other countries are holding protests against the Israeli terroristic (what’s new) invasion of several Flotilla boats in international waters and kidnapping of their members. Many cities in Italy now have citizens loudly protesting in the streets and shutting down transportation stations — which they’d threatened to do if Israel were to interfere with the Flotilla, with another general strike called for Friday, October 3 across the country. Brava, Italia!

Meanwhile, the craven and inutile governments of these citizens with the wherewithal to protect their own people — heck, to actually organize such flotillas or even stop Israel’s madness via at least economic or blockade means — remain mute and unconcerned about all these. All are shameful and shameless all at once.

To learn more, can read my earlier post about this effort a couple of months before the boats began their voyage:

