Papolatry, especially involving the current occupant of Peter’s See — a concept much maligned by so many “conservative” Catholics, is actually alive and well among this self-same group of Catholics — but it’s the negative type.

Why are all these Catholics getting so worked up over every word or action that comes from Francis?

In fact, this pharisaical tut-tutting about Francis consuming so many is like a cottage industry for majority of online “influencers” and bloggers. And it’s all contributing to a scattering of the sheep!

Few Catholic commentators have the great wisdom of Mark Mallett on all this here.

Listen to what he has to say about all this, the prophecies of Marian apparitions, the unhealthy obsession by these commentators with Francis, the dismaying current state of the Church, whether the Church was, in fact, as “perfect” as most people imagine it was before Vatican II, etc. etc. etc..

I’m completely with Mark and friends on everything they say here — EVERYTHING.

Please give this conversation a listen!

So, what should we as Catholics be doing instead?

(He does a brief, surprising humorous detour at around 17:00.)

Mark mentioned this movie:

