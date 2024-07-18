… to a past that may or may not have been real.

The idea of an overall “great” America at the time (despite the horrors of the ongoing Vietnam War that was finally to come to an ignominious end less than a decade later) was very real in the minds of many — both American and many citizens abroad.

(Yes, there was a lot of hype and media manipulation. But let’s leave that be for the moment.)

Why does this movie resonate so well with me and my sibs?

Is it because we’re still basking in the much-needed throwback to old-fashioned, truly entertaining filmmaking that makes you forget — even for just a few precious 120 minutes — the lies, ugliness, and hatred being heavily promoted by a thoroughly corrupted, lying media in the world outside ?

Is it because of the witty repartee and sparkling fun reminiscent of old-style romantic comedy classics like “It Happened One Night” (1934) “Bringing Up Baby” (1939) and “The Philadelphia Story” (1940)?

Is it because of nostalgia for an age one grew up in — the Sixties — complete with the era’s vibrant fashions, fun advertisements, jangly and throbbing pop and R&B music — and a seemingly simpler time when most people knew right from wrong, up from down, male from female (vast majority in society did, at least)?

Is it because of a deep nostalgia for an image of a United States of America exuding greatness, hope and optimism that filled one’s imagination and inspired one’s dreams — even while living halfway around the world?

Is it because of the multiple layers that astute viewers will spy in this cleverly written story so ingeniously and seamlessly combining comedy, romance, grim historical facts, reality, fantasy, and myth-making?

Is it because of the sly insertion of “plausible deniability” into the script that makes this one of the funniest and most brilliant films to come out of Hollywood in the last several decades?

Is it because the ultimate goal, really, is to sell a thing to the general public as successfully as possible?

You be the judge.

What? You haven’t seen this movie yet? *

(* Saw it twice already, and it was even more enjoyable the second time around!)

