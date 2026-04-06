An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
1dEdited

Any questioning of the holocaust story brings condemnation and it always has done. But the truth is we still do not know how many Jews died among the tens of millions, mostly non-Jews, who suffered holocaust at the hands of the Germans and we do not know conclusively, how the Jews died. The figure of 6 million Jews dying in Europe was first mooted by the Zionists shortly after they were invented in 1897, as the number who would die if their plans to send Jews to Palestine, and they used the word colonists, was not supported.

The constant repeating of the story of Jewish suffering in Europe at the hands of the Nazis just reminds people of the hypocrisy of the Jewish/Israeli position given the fact they have inflicted a worse and longer holocaust than Jews suffered. The Palestinian holocaust is 78 years compared to six or so for European Jews.

What makes it worse is that they have censored any questioning of the official account and continue to attempt to play victim and to ride the Holocaust horse.

There is actually no evidence that the Germans used gas ovens and those which existed, strangely, were supposedly destroyed. Why would such proof be destroyed?

And then even in the 1950's there were technical and engineering experts who said such gas ovens and the method described were simply not possible because they would poison not just everyone in the camp but for miles around. And the use of cyanide would make it impossible to touch bodies for days without it poisoning thew handlers.

Not that any of it matters nearly a century on except as a demonstration of the worst kind of hypocrisy from those who wave the holocaust flag. It is an indicator of the psychopathic nature of Israel as State, society and culture and its supporters to scream victim for a wrong done nearly a century ago to many, but not all, Jews in Europe when they are treating the Palestinians with bestial savagery, sadistic cruelty and genocidal ethnic cleansing, and have done for nearly a century.

Reply
Share
2 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
letterwriter's avatar
letterwriter
1d

From the comments under Jemby's note, this is an excellent pairing. https://substack.com/profile/43613656-nosairee-bob/note/c-239088397

Reply
Share
1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 AnObserver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture