The "Giant" (2026) and the "Not a Chivalrous Affair" (1983).
Beware: flak-attracting rant follows.
Below are my own screenshots taken from this post so as to improve text readability.
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Some powerful antiseptic truths were put down in black and white by the late famous writer of children’s books, Roald Dahl, in the August 1983 edition of The Literary Review.
All of these reports in Dahl’s book review-article about the black history of “USrael” in Palestine, which were written as reaction to the 1982 “israeli” attacks on Lebanon, were hardly acknowledged by the literatti as true at the time of original publication. For his daredevil truth-telling efforts, Dahl only drew the usual charge of “antisemitism,” a term that at the time carried much weight in the social, literary, and political worlds.
Today, these facts are now openly acknowledged by the whole world, after the nearly three years of nonstop mass killing, bombing, starvation, and maiming of hundreds of thousands of innocent Palestinians in the Gaza strip, live-streamed daily to our very own electronic devices.
The jewish barbarism we have been witnessing with horror in Gaza (at least) was clearly not a new phenomenon.
Astonishing foresight from Dahl is in there, too. Yet, I think Dahl was not quite correct to compare the Germans to “israelis”: few will deny that the latter are far, far worse than the former.
With no shade of any conscience left, with atrocious pride in the monstrous things that they do, the jewish israelis (and their ilk) stand today as the gold reference standard for evil of a preternatural, satanic kind.
And why has this story become an issue all of a sudden? Only because Giant, a relatively new play written by one Roger Rosenblatt, has just opened in New York after a successful run at London’s West End. The plot focuses on Dahl’s “virulent antisemitism” (is there any other kind?) following the publication of the self-same article above.
Because, if you still are too blind to notice by now, that’s all that really matters about the man’s legacy and life. Never mind the fact that all he wrote in there was also true.
Abhorred today by the decent humans the world over for his tribe’s history of stereotypically vile and sinful deeds, highlighted today by the savagery visited by USrael upon the innocent civilians of Palestine and Iran, the eternal victim of history is not going quietly into that good night. Once more, he “cries out in pain as he strikes you.”
Alas, they still “win” in this case, as Dahl’s estate has sadly chosen to succumb to pressure:
… Dahl’s publishers announced that they had revised hundreds of insensitive and outdated passages in his classic children’s books, a move that was met with both support for reflecting a changing culture and criticism for perceived editorial overreach.
I’m not sure Dahl himself would have approved, but that’s mere speculation on my part.
“Brigand nations never survive forever.”
— Roald Dahl, from Not a Chivalrous Affair
Any questioning of the holocaust story brings condemnation and it always has done. But the truth is we still do not know how many Jews died among the tens of millions, mostly non-Jews, who suffered holocaust at the hands of the Germans and we do not know conclusively, how the Jews died. The figure of 6 million Jews dying in Europe was first mooted by the Zionists shortly after they were invented in 1897, as the number who would die if their plans to send Jews to Palestine, and they used the word colonists, was not supported.
The constant repeating of the story of Jewish suffering in Europe at the hands of the Nazis just reminds people of the hypocrisy of the Jewish/Israeli position given the fact they have inflicted a worse and longer holocaust than Jews suffered. The Palestinian holocaust is 78 years compared to six or so for European Jews.
What makes it worse is that they have censored any questioning of the official account and continue to attempt to play victim and to ride the Holocaust horse.
There is actually no evidence that the Germans used gas ovens and those which existed, strangely, were supposedly destroyed. Why would such proof be destroyed?
And then even in the 1950's there were technical and engineering experts who said such gas ovens and the method described were simply not possible because they would poison not just everyone in the camp but for miles around. And the use of cyanide would make it impossible to touch bodies for days without it poisoning thew handlers.
Not that any of it matters nearly a century on except as a demonstration of the worst kind of hypocrisy from those who wave the holocaust flag. It is an indicator of the psychopathic nature of Israel as State, society and culture and its supporters to scream victim for a wrong done nearly a century ago to many, but not all, Jews in Europe when they are treating the Palestinians with bestial savagery, sadistic cruelty and genocidal ethnic cleansing, and have done for nearly a century.
From the comments under Jemby's note, this is an excellent pairing. https://substack.com/profile/43613656-nosairee-bob/note/c-239088397