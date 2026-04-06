Below are my own screenshots taken from this post so as to improve text readability.

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Some powerful antiseptic truths were put down in black and white by the late famous writer of children’s books, Roald Dahl, in the August 1983 edition of The Literary Review.

All of these reports in Dahl’s book review-article about the black history of “USrael” in Palestine, which were written as reaction to the 1982 “israeli” attacks on Lebanon, were hardly acknowledged by the literatti as true at the time of original publication. For his daredevil truth-telling efforts, Dahl only drew the usual charge of “antisemitism,” a term that at the time carried much weight in the social, literary, and political worlds.

Today, these facts are now openly acknowledged by the whole world, after the nearly three years of nonstop mass killing, bombing, starvation, and maiming of hundreds of thousands of innocent Palestinians in the Gaza strip, live-streamed daily to our very own electronic devices.

The jewish barbarism we have been witnessing with horror in Gaza (at least) was clearly not a new phenomenon.

Astonishing foresight from Dahl is in there, too. Yet, I think Dahl was not quite correct to compare the Germans to “israelis”: few will deny that the latter are far, far worse than the former.

With no shade of any conscience left, with atrocious pride in the monstrous things that they do, the jewish israelis (and their ilk) stand today as the gold reference standard for evil of a preternatural, satanic kind.

And why has this story become an issue all of a sudden? Only because Giant, a relatively new play written by one Roger Rosenblatt, has just opened in New York after a successful run at London’s West End. The plot focuses on Dahl’s “virulent antisemitism” (is there any other kind?) following the publication of the self-same article above.

Because, if you still are too blind to notice by now, that’s all that really matters about the man’s legacy and life. Never mind the fact that all he wrote in there was also true.

Abhorred today by the decent humans the world over for his tribe’s history of stereotypically vile and sinful deeds, highlighted today by the savagery visited by USrael upon the innocent civilians of Palestine and Iran, the eternal victim of history is not going quietly into that good night. Once more, he “cries out in pain as he strikes you.”

Alas, they still “win” in this case, as Dahl’s estate has sadly chosen to succumb to pressure:

… Dahl’s publishers announced that they had revised hundreds of insensitive and outdated passages in his classic children’s books, a move that was met with both support for reflecting a changing culture and criticism for perceived editorial overreach.

I’m not sure Dahl himself would have approved, but that’s mere speculation on my part.

“Brigand nations never survive forever.”

— Roald Dahl, from Not a Chivalrous Affair

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