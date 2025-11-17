(FULL ARTICLE POSTED BELOW TWEET)

Read about how lucrative this business can be for some groups and people, and how death investigations have been messed up by the rush to harvest organs and tissues before they become non-viable.

Why are governments giving companies like OneLegacy practically free rein over such deaths ahead of the common-sense legal restrictions and necessities?

Personal Note:

As one who has been required as part of our professional duties to perform quick pathological evaluations of tiny samples of certain organs (only livers and kidneys in our practice) as a service for tissue procurement companies like OneLegacy, I am appalled at the facts and truth that are being revealed in recent years about this whole industry. Of course, these companies highlight only the “benefits to transplant recipients” in their promotional material, sans mentioning the hidden, more money-making aspects of this entire business.

And, how many people and groups in the chain from organ donation promotion, to procurement, to transplantation and/or uses by the cosmetic and cosmetic surgical businesses are profiting from this vulture-like affair? Who are all those “on the take,” I wonder?)

