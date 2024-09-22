Listen to Alison Weir's personal story w.r.t. the huge Palestinian-Israeli-American issue in her search for truth within the dominant narrative about that region and its history. Talk given 10 years ago.

Alison’s reports are some of the most moving to listen to, as her compassion, honesty and integrity always come to the fore. She shines with the noblest values embodied by many Americans. She trusts the good within many of this land who have been heavily propagandized by the controlled US media.

She also does some of the most thorough research and fact-checking of anyone in this field, going to primary sources as much as she can. Hers is some of the most reliable information on this general topic.

From this talk, you can learn:

How the “news stories” are carefully sculpted to paint one side more favorably than the other, and embed that bias deeply into the American (and world) consciousness.

How the American consciousness has been so effectively brainwashed into a certain viewpoint on Palestine and Israel.

How the US has been an accessory to the controversial founding of Israel & the continuing assault of Zionists against the Palestinians.

About the secret Zionist cult group that might be the source of all this depravity we see in Gaza and the Palestinian Occupied Territories, and Lebanon.

This talk was given 10 years ago, way before the ramped-up massacre and destruction in Gaza.

I’m sorry that I never knew of this speech till recently.

Her exhortation at the end of the talk is well-taken. But this video was not seen by too many people back then.

If there’s one good thing to come out of the horrific Gaza genocide, it’s that the rest of the world has finally seen the truly evil heart of Israel in its long-term plans for the Palestinians and the land which is rightfully theirs. Yet the will of the populations is not reflected at all in the actions of their dastardly leaders—all held hostage by the Zionists.

But — will the historical Curse of the Eighth Decade unfold in this Jewish regime, too?

(Read this, also — published May 2022, right after the assassination of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.)

ASIDE:

Why did Max Blumenthal attack Alison Weir years ago? With inaccuracies and deceptions, too?

Is Max still trustworthy after one learns of this?

I addressed this matter in the later part of this RECENT POST .

To remain better-informed on all these, please consider following Alison Weir via her website and her Twitter account.

