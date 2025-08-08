In case anyone is wondering about the context for the “restoration work,” please keep reading further down below.

Aug 7, 2025

Spanish Civil Guard's Mountain Force (GREIM) restored a historic metal cross atop Aneto, Spain's third-highest peak, through an airlift operation. The video released on Wednesday (August 6) showed a helicopter lowering the cross to the mountaintop in the province of Huesca. Originally placed by a group of hikers in the 1950s, the cross was removed last year for restoration work. Aneto, located in the Pyrenees at an altitude of 3,404 meters, is Spain's third-highest mountain, following Mulhacen in Sierra Nevada and Teide in Tenerife, according to Spain's Statistics Institute.

Spanish police airlifts giant cross on one of Spain's highest peaks

It’s good to see that the cross was restored to its rightful place, even if most Spaniards today are more atheistic than religious. Once a bastion of the Faith, any semblance of Catholicism the citizens might still possess is most often merely cultural, and not of the spiritual kind.

Spain was, once upon a time, responsible for spreading the One True Faith across the world — to Central and South America and Asia (including my old homeland) during the far-reaching and dangerous exploratory voyages of the Spanish Empire.

Some interesting comments on this page (scroll further down below — EL DEBATE page) were sparked by this news story.

TWO POINTS:

→ Happy to see such positive remarks about this event from quite a few Spanish commenters!

→ I also gleaned from the comments that the cross had to be removed and restored because some Catalan secessionists had painted it yellow in 2018! The news reports about the reinstallation of the cross apparently fail to mention this detail.

So I found a couple of stories about the defacing of the cross. They are posted immediately below.

El secesionismo golpista catalán ha llegado hasta uno de los símbolos cristianos de Aragón. La Cruz del Aneto ha aparecido en la mañana de ayer lunes pintada de amarillo. Cerca de ella está la talla de la Virgen del Pilar, en cuyo pedestal también han dibujados lazos amarillos. Este acto vandálico se ha cometido entre la noche del domingo y la mañana del lunes, coincidiendo con el 1 de octubre, aniversario del referéndum ilegal celebrado en Cataluña por el gobierno separatista. La imagen se ha difundido a través de redes sociales y lo ocurrido ha causado un profundo malestar entre los montañeros aragoneses. No es la primera vez que la comunidad catalana se apropia de la cumbre más alta del Pirineo (3.404 metros), ubicada en Aragón, pero sí es la primera en que ambos símbolos reciben esta afrenta. (Catalan secessionism has reached one of the Christian symbols of Aragon. The Aneto Cross appeared yesterday morning Monday painted yellow. Near it is the sculpture of the Virgen del Pilar, on whose pedestal yellow ribbons have also been drawn. This act of vandalism was committed between the Sunday night and Monday morning, coinciding with 1 October, the anniversary of the illegal referendum held in Catalonia by the separatist government. The image has been spread through social networks and what happened has caused a deep discomfort among the Aragonese mountaineers. It is not the first time that the Catalan community has taken over the highest summit of the Pyrenees (3,404 meters), located in Aragon, but it is the first time that both symbols receive this affront.)

And then, this story, too:

The Aragonese mountaineers were not at all happy about this act of vandalism.

Actualizado: 02/10/2018 08:50



El presidente del club Montañeros de Aragón, Ramón Tejedor, ha calificado de «deleznable» que la cruz de la cima del monte Aneto (3.404 metros de altura), perteneciente al término municipal de Benasque (Huesca) haya aparecido pintada de amarillo y que en el pedestal de la virgen del Pilar, próximo a la cruz, se hayan dibujado lazos amarillos. «Es lamentable y deleznable este tipo de actos» porque la montaña es símbolo de «fraternidad, universalidad y compañerismo y «actuar así muestra la peor imagen del nacionalismo y la xenofobia; es completamente rechazable, deleznable y merece mi más profunda condena en el nombre del club del que soy presidente». Ramón Tejedor ha recordado que el Aneto es la cumbre «más alta y emblemática» del Pirineo y, como tal, es universal. «No es de ningún signo, ni bandera. Es de todos y no puede utilizarse para este fin espurio como este». The president of the Montañeros de Aragón club, Ramón Tejedor, has called it «despicable» that the cross on top of Mount Aneto (3,404 metres high), belonging to the municipality of Benasque (Huesca) appeared painted yellow and that on the pedestal of the Virgen del Pilar, near the cross, yellow loops have been drawn. «It is regrettable and despicable such acts» because the mountain is a symbol of «fraternity, universality and companionship and «acting like this shows the worst image of nationalism and xenophobia; it is completely reprehensible, depraved and deserves my deepest condemnation in the name of the club of which I am president». Ramón Tejedor has recalled that the Aneto is the «highest and most emblematic» summit of the Pyrenees and, as such, it is universal. «It is not of any sign, nor flag. It is of all and cannot be used for this purpose spurious as this».

A tweet cited in the report above:

SELECTED COMMENTS (from EL DEBATE page) FOLLOW THE HEADLINE BELOW.

El segundo pico más alto de la península Ibérica vuelve a estar coronado por una gran cruz cristiana. El Grupo de Rescate e Intervención en Montaña (GREIM) de Benasque (Huesca) y el Destacamento Aéreo de esta misma localidad se han encargado de llevar hasta la cima del Aneto e instalar una enorme cruz metálica. El segundo punto más alto del territorio continental español, tras la cima del Mulhacén (3.479 metros), es la cumbre del Aneto, situada a más de 3.400 metros sobre el nivel del mar. Desde la mañana de este miércoles, la cruz vuelve a situarse en lo más alto de la montaña oscense, de la que fue retirada el pasado año para un proceso de restauración. (The second highest peak of the Iberian peninsula is again crowned by a large Christian cross. The Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM) of Benasque (Huesca) and the Air Detachment of this same locality have been responsible for bringing to the top of the Aneto and installing a huge metal cross. The second highest point on the Spanish mainland, after the summit of the Mulhacén (3,479 metres), is the summit of the Aneto, located at more than 3,400 metres above sea level. Since Wednesday morning, the cross has been returned to the top of the Oscense mountain, which was removed last year for a restoration process.)

COMENTARIOS:

13 horas atrás

Fue restaurada porque la pintaron de amarillo unos secesionistas catalanes. Hay que decirlo todo en la noticia.

(It was restored because it was painted yellow by Catalan secessionists. You have to say everything in the news.)

16 horas atrás ¡¡BRAVOOOOO!! Me encanta esta gran noticia.

(BRAVOOOOO!! I love this great news.)

17 horas atrás Ole.

(Ole!)

17 horas atrás Necesitamos honrar más cada día la cruz cristiana, nuestro símbolo natural. Llevándola orgullosos en el pecho, en nuestro hogar. También rezar nos ayuda para regenerar tanta corrupción y adoctrinamiento, contrario a nuestra herencia nacional .Salvar Europa, libro de Irene González, recomendado.

(We need to honor more every day the Christian cross, our natural symbol. Bearing it proudly in our chest, in our home. Prayer also helps us to regenerate so much corruption and indoctrination, contrary to our national heritage. Save Europe, book by Irene Gonzalez, recommended.)

15 horas atrás

En Asturias nuestra bandera tiene la Cruz de la Victoria como emblema. Temo que el socialista Barbón, y su amo Pedro el Falsario, nos la hagan quitar y poner en su lugar una media luna musulmana, para contentar a Mohamed VI.

(In Asturias our flag has the Cruz de la Victoria as emblem. I fear that the socialist Barbón, and his master Pedro el Falsario, will make us remove it and put in its place a Muslim crescent, to please Mohamed VI.)

17 horas atrás En toda la Cristiandad debieran coronar una Santa Cruz en todos sus montes y picos.

(Throughout Christendom they should crown a Holy Cross on all its mountains and peaks.)

AN EXCHANGE:

17 horas atrás Más valdría que cada uno coronara su corazón con la Santa Cruz, que llenar los montes de símbolos vacíos. La verdadera cruz que transforma no es la que se alza en lo alto, sino la que se abraza por dentro.

( It would be better if each one crowned his heart with the Holy Cross, than to fill the mountains with empty symbols. The true cross that transforms is not the one that stands on high, but the one that embraces within.) 16 horas atrás Con todos mis respetos, Oteador, estás un poco perdido. Para nada la cruz no es un símbolo vacío. Otra cosa es que te dé vergüenza dar testimonio de tu fe en público en momentos de persecución como los actuales por parte de la masonería. Y en esta vergüenza a la hora de dar testimonio cristiano, es en donde tienes un problema.

(With all due respect, Oteador, you are a little lost. The cross is not an empty symbol at all. It is another thing for you to be ashamed of bearing witness to your faith in public at times of persecution such as the present ones by Freemasonry. And in this shame of bearing Christian witness, that’s where you have a problem.) 15 horas atrás Cierto, José Manuel. Recordemos que sin nos avergonzamos de Cristo, Él se avergonzará de nosotros.

(Indeed, José Manuel. Let us remember that without being ashamed of Christ, He will be ashamed of us.)

18 horas atrás Viva a la muy noble y muy leal Guardia Civil. Viva España.

(Long live the very noble and very loyal Guardia Civil. Long live Spain.)

18 horas atrás La santa cruz nos recuerda lo que debemos honrar y nos bendice.

(The holy cross reminds us of what we should honor and blesses us.) 16 horas atrás Y quiénes somos.

(And who we are.)

18 horas atrás Ante tanto apóstata, gracias guardias por la cruz. (Before so many apostate, thanks guards for the cross.)

18 horas atrás Una vela en medio de la oscuridad

(A candle in the middle of darkness)

20 horas atrás (Editado) Un trocito de España que se resiste a dejar de ser Europa. Gracias Benasque. No es la primera vez que Aragón inicia una Reconquista.

(A little piece of Spain that is resisting to stop being Europe. Thank you Benasque. It is not the first time that Aragón starts a Reconquista.)

1 día atrás ¡Viva Cristo Rey y viva la Guardia Civil!. (Long live Christ the King and long live the Civil Guard.)

1 día atrás ¡BRAVO!

AN EXCHANGE:

1 día atrás La Cruz es símbolo de reconciliación. Es una excelente noticia que de nuevo corone el Aneto.

(The Cross is a symbol of reconciliation. It is excellent news that the Aneto has been crowned again.) La Cruz es el simbolo la Religion Catolica.

(The Cross is the symbol of the Catholic religion.) …de la religión cristiana.

(...of the Christian religion.) otras cruces quizas, esta en particular, no.

(other crosses, maybe, this particular one, no.)

1 día atrás Gloria a Dios, bendiciones a los que lo han hecho posible!

(Glory to God, blessings to those who have made it possible!)

1 día atrás La cruz se bajó porque un iluminado indepa que vivía en Benasque la pintó de amarillo cuando el calentón indepa. No sé en qué acabó el tema con el iluminado, al que querían zurarr…pero la gente de Benasque, cabreada, optó primero por repintarla al color original y luego bajarla para una restauración completa…

(The cross was taken down because an illuminated indepa who lived in Benasque painted it yellow when the heat indepa. I don’t know where the matter ended with the enlightened one, whom they wanted to slay... but the people of Benasque, angry, opted first to repaint it to the original color and then took it down for a complete restoration...)

1 día atrás

GRACIAS!!!!!!!

(Thank you!!!!!!!)

1 día atrás Estupendo. Me parece una estupenda costumbre la de poner cruces en los vértices más altos de las montañas.

(Great. I think it is a great habit to put crosses on the highest points of the mountains.)

1 día atrás(Editado) En una operación conjunta del GREIM de Benasque, la Unidad Aérea de la Guardia Civil y el herrero Miguel Ángel Plaza, Sin Ayudas ni dineros de los Obispos Españoles, sin Ayuda de los Peperos de Azcon, ni de la Diputacion Oscense, La Fe Catolica apostolica y Romana. Que Dios Bendiga al Greim, la unidad aerea y a sus mandos que lo permitieron, y claro esta, que Dios le bendiga a Usted señor Miguel Angel Plaza, y a los montañeros que subieron al Aneto, trocearon la Cruz en Cuatro partes y la Bajaron a Pulso en sus lomos para que usted la restaurase. (In a joint operation of GREIM from Benasque, the Air Unit of the Civil Guard and the blacksmith Miguel Angel Plaza, No aid or money from the Spanish Bishops, without the help of the Peperos de Azcon, nor of the Diputacion Oscense, Apostolic and Roman Catholic Faith. May God bless the Greim, the air unit and its commanders who allowed it, and clear this God bless you, Miguel Angel Plaza, and the mountaineers who went up to the Aneto, cut the Cross into Four Parts and Beat it down on their backs for you to restore.)

1 día atrás Una buena noticia, que hacía tiempo que no leía una.

(Good news, I haven’t read some in a while.)





Rezo para que la fe católica vuelva al pueblo español.

🇪🇸 ⛪ ✝️ 🙏🏼

I pray that the Catholic faith returns once more to the Spanish people!

