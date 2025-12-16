Is it due to a lack of sunshine?

STORY 1 of 3:

Sarah Dzafce, who has a foreign background through her Kosovan father, was crowned Miss Finland in September.

Open image viewer

Tara Lehtonen (left) was unveiled as Sarah Dzafce’s (right) replacement at a press conference on Thursday. The Miss Finland organisation’s CEO Sunneva Sjögren is in the middle. Image: Emmi Korhonen / Lehtikuva

Yle News

11.12. 13:20•Updated 11.12. 15:00

Miss Finland, Sarah Dzafce, will be stripped of her crown, the beauty pageant organisers announced at a press conference on Thursday.

Dzafce — who was crowned Miss Finland in September — found herself in the eye of a social media storm after a photograph of her making an apparent racist gesture was posted on the Jodel platform.

The picture shows Dzafce pulling her eyes into a slanted shape with her fingers, with the text underneath reading (in Finnish), “kiinalaisenkaa syömäs” — which can be roughly translated as “eating with a Chinese person”.

Open image viewer

The image at the centre of the controversy. Image: Kuva Jodel-päivityksestä

The image was widely interpreted as Dzafce mocking Asian people.

Dzafce initially defended the gesture, explaining that she had rubbed her temples and stretched her eyes because of a “severe headache”.

However, the Miss Finland organisation, which manages the annual contest, said in its own statement on Wednesday that it does not accept racism or discriminatory behaviour in any form.

On Thursday, the organisation expressed its “sincere apologies” over the incident as it announced that Dzafce would be relieved of her title.

As a result of that decision, Tara Lehtonen — who finished as runner-up to Dzafce in September — will be the new Miss Finland.

Dzafce, who was born in Oulu and lives in Kuopio, has a foreign background through her Kosovan father. Her mother is Finnish.

“I am very sorry to everyone I have offended and hurt by my actions on social media,” Dzafce said at Thursday’s press conference, as reported by Iltalehti.

STORY 2 of 3:

Ruling Coalition Members Face Backlash After Posting Racist Gestures in Support of Stripped Beauty Queen

By An Jun-hyen

Published 2025.12.15. 13:03Updated 2025.12.15. 15:06

Finns Party MPs in Finland’s ‘eye-slitting’ relay /X

The 2025 Miss Finland winner, Sarah Dzafce, had her crown revoked for a racially derogatory gesture toward Asians, prompting ruling party lawmakers to defend her by collectively posting “slant-eye” challenge photos on social media.

The controversy began with Dzafce’s actions. Late last month, she pulled the corners of her eyes upward with both hands during a meal and posted on social media, “Eating with a Chinese.” The “slant-eye” gesture is a well-known form of anti-Asian discrimination in Western countries. After public outrage, the organizing committee stripped her of her title on the 11th, stating, “We do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”

The issue escalated with Finnish politicians’ responses. Lawmakers from the Finns Party, a far-right party in the ruling coalition, organized a backlash. Juho Eerola, a member of parliament, and Sebastian Tynkkynen , a member of the European Parliament, among others, posted photos and videos of themselves pulling their eyes upward on their social media accounts. They expressed solidarity with Dzafce, calling the crown revocation “excessive punishment.” Jani Mäkelä, the Finns Party’s parliamentary group leader, joined the fray, stating, “Colleagues have the right to criticize. I fully support them.”

MP Juho Eerola posts photo with ‘Je suis Sarah!, I am Sarah Dzafce!’ and eye-slitting gesture on Facebook /Juho Eerola Facebook

The government’s handling of the situation has also faced criticism. Finland’s human rights ambassador blocked a Japanese user on X (formerly Twitter) who asked, “What do you think about this incident?” Riikka Purra, the finance minister and Finns Party leader, who previously faced backlash for racist blog posts, remained silent. The Asahi Shimbun reported on the 14th that a Japanese man residing in Finland started an online petition demanding improved anti-Asian discrimination measures, which has garnered over 4,000 signatures. Anders Adlercreutz, the Minister of Education, later criticized, “The lawmakers’ actions are irresponsible and childish.”

The Finns Party, at the center of the controversy, is a far-right populist party whose name translates to “The Party for Finns.” Advocating anti-immigration and anti-refugee policies, it surged to become the second-largest party in the April general election last year. The National Coalition Party (NCP), which won first place, formed a coalition government with the Finns Party to secure a majority. Local media criticized Prime Minister Petteri Orpo for hesitating to impose strict disciplinary measures due to fears of coalition collapse amid the party’s repeated racism scandals.

Sarah Dzafce (22), who is selected as Miss Finland, is stripped of title amid racial discrimination controversy. Right shows Sarah Dzafce making eye-slitting gesture. /AP·Social Media

Global netizens referenced Finland’s past as “Fingolia,” a portmanteau of Finland and Mongolia. In the 19th and 20th centuries, Western European racial theorists labeled Finns as “Mongolians living in Europe” due to physical traits like high cheekbones, treating them as second-class citizens in white society. Netizens remarked, “Finns, once discriminated against by Western Europeans, are now mocking Asians. Are the lawmakers’ slant-eye photos a ritual to honor their Mongolian ancestors?”

.

FOR A REPORT ON THIS INCIDENT FROM THE FINNISH BROADCASTING SOURCE, CLICK HERE .

STORY 3 of 3:

Finland

12 December 2025

Finns party MPs Juho Eerola and Kaisa Garedew during a plenary session of Parliament in Helsinki on 12 December 2025. Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa / Lehtikuva

Finns Party MPs are under pressure after publishing images and video featuring a gesture commonly interpreted as mocking people of East Asian descent. Juho Eerola, Kaisa Garedew, and MEP Sebastian Tynkkynen each mimicked a sideways eye-pulling gesture in posts shared on Thursday. The MPs claimed the content was intended to express solidarity with Sarah Dzafce, a former Miss Finland who was stripped of her title on Thursday after performing a similar gesture online.

Eerola, who posted the photo as his Facebook profile image, said the aim was to criticise the Miss Finland organisation. “It was not to mock Chinese, Koreans or anyone else,” he told Helsingin Sanomat. He added that he understood why some people found the image offensive and later apologised in an interview with MTV News “for the misunderstanding and upset it caused”.

Tynkkynen echoed that view. In a video on X, he performed the same gesture, claiming the media had shown the image uncensored and that his version did not go further. “It wasn’t about mocking anyone,” he said. Tynkkynen defended humour based on stereotypes and denied the act was racist. “If the intent is to offend, that’s wrong. But that wasn’t the case here.”

Garedew also posted a photo of herself stretching her eyes. In a text message, she called Dzafce’s dethroning an excessive response, but did not explain her own gesture.

Screenshot of a photo Kaisa Garedew posted on Facebook on Thursday.

The images have sparked criticism across party lines and in public debate. The gesture is widely recognised internationally as a racial insult, particularly targeting people of East Asian heritage.

Education Minister Anders Adlercreutz, leader of the Swedish People’s Party, called the MPs’ behaviour “irresponsible, childish and stupid”. He added, “It’s obvious that it offends people.”

From the National Coalition Party, Pia Kauma, deputy parliamentary group chair, said racist gestures must be addressed early to prevent normalisation. “We all signed the government’s commitment to a respectful atmosphere,” she said.

Parliamentary group leaders from the four government parties are scheduled to meet next Tuesday to discuss the matter.

Despite the criticism, the Finns Party’s parliamentary leader Jani Mäkelä wrote in a post on X that Eerola’s acts have his full support.

MPs who replicated the gesture said their intention was to defend Dzafce and protest what they viewed as an overreaction.

Green MP Fatim Diarra demanded action from Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, asking why the previously announced zero-tolerance policy on racism had not been enforced. “Where are the promised sanctions?” she asked in a statement. Diarra described the images as “visibly racist” and argued that the Finns Party could not unilaterally decide what constitutes racism.

Left Alliance leader Minja Koskela also criticised the government, accusing the Finns Party of using cultural controversy to distract from economic policy decisions affecting low-income citizens.

The Prime Minister has so far declined to comment, referring to the process agreed between coalition partners. Under the government’s internal protocol, such incidents are first discussed by parliamentary group leaders. Each party then decides on any consequences for its own members.

Previous incidents involving Finns Party members led to the creation of this so-called sanction mechanism. But no official consequences have yet followed the latest gesture posts.

HT

Leave a comment