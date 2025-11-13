An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
5hEdited

ADDENDUM: An insightful interview (in English) with Fischer from 2021:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oj1ueFKck0c

(Will publish this interview as a separate post later today.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture