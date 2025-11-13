The brooding and dramatic mood evoked by this virtuosic piece by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius (1865–1957) makes it one of my favs for unwinding after a long day. It offers a lovely escape from the sometimes depressing here and now.

German violinist Julia Fischer gives an elegant and gripping rendition in this performance from 2023, which is technically close to perfection! I so love her pithy vibratos, and the deep, cello-like lower register of her violin that throbs with such energy so that it sounds like she’s right here in my living room. (Is it the 1742 Guadagnini that she plays on here?)

It might be thanks to current technical advances in recording, but I can now hear a few more details and sounds by the orchestra that I haven’t picked up in older recordings of this piece by others. Kudos to the Frankfurt Radio Symphony led by Alain Altinoglu, for their fabulous interpretation that gives this piece a grander, more cinematic quality!

I suggest putting this video on to play, and for the listener to sit back — no need to bother watching the performers (you can do that later, with a replay). Just let your ears lead the way! Make it a purely auditory experience, and see how that goes.

Hope you enjoy this wonderful concert!

Sibelius: Violinkonzert ∙ hr-Sinfonieorchester ∙ Julia Fischer ∙ Alain Altinoglu

Concert: 22. September 2023

There’s one unusual thing that will blow you away about this musician:

Julia plays not only the violin at a world-class level — she’s a formidable pianist, too!!

This video has a few excerpts of Julia at age 24 when she played — in the same concert, on 1 January 2008:

the violin (Camille Saint-Saëns’s 3rd Violin Concerto; the 3rd Movement excerpted here); and

the piano (Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto; 1st & 3rd Movement excerpted here). She is joined by the Junge Deutsche Philharmonie at the Alte Oper, Frankfurt, conducted by Matthias Pintscher

The New York Times wrote about it;

Julia Fischer in her other guise as a pianist. Credit...Magdalena Lepka/DECCA

By Anthony Tommasini

Oct. 29, 2010

FOR a demonstration of comprehensive musicianship and instrumental mastery, few artists have topped the performance that the German violinist Julia Fischer gave at the Alte Oper in Frankfurt on Jan. 1, 2008.

Ms. Fischer, then 24, played a dazzling account of Saint-Saëns’s Violin Concerto No. 3 with the Junge Deutsche Philharmonie, conducted by the inventive composer Matthias Pintscher. What made the concert momentous was that after intermission Ms. Fischer returned as a pianist and gave an accomplished, beautifully personal performance of Grieg’s Piano Concerto.

Ms. Fischer has played the piano along with the violin since childhood, though mostly for her own pleasure. She had never before put her skills as a pianist on public display like this. Now Decca has released a DVD of the concert.

Ms. Fischer’s achievement here places her in select company. Long ago it was common for musicians to be trained on more than one instrument, though even then most performers eventually made a choice.

Julia Fischer playing with the New York Philharmonic. Credit...Richard Termine for The New York Times

Mozart could have had a dual career playing piano and violin. But from his early 20s he typically played the violin (and the viola, which he loved) in chamber music sessions, while the piano was his calling card on the concert stage. Of course Mozart had other things to keep him busy.

More recently many performers have played secondary instruments on the side, but few have played more than one in public. The colossal cellist Mstislav Rostropovich sometimes accompanied his wife, the soprano Galina Vishnevskaya, at the piano. Their specialty was Mussorgsky’s cycle “Songs and Dances of Death.” Still, as a pianist Rostropovich mostly played the song repertory, not the Brahms concertos.

Quite a few top-notch conductors have been active pianists, including Michael Tilson Thomas and James Levine. Leonard Bernstein made some wonderful recordings of Mozart piano concertos, Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” Schumann’s Piano Quintet and other works. The formidable British composer Thomas Adès, a skilled conductor, is an excellent pianist who gave one of the year’s most imaginative recitals this spring at Carnegie Hall. Yet with all due respect to the technical demands of conducting, most maestros would concede that this lofty art does not require the kind of specialized skill needed to play an instrument.

Some great singers first got into music through playing an instrument. The beloved mezzo-soprano Lorraine Hunt Lieberson, who died in 2006, was a successful violist when, at 26, she began studying voice. And her incomparable singing was like an extension of her viola playing in its directness and elegance.

At one time conservatories expected instrumentalists to develop proficiency in a secondary instrument, though most institutions seem to have dropped this requirement. Even so, all it meant was that a clarinetist had to be able to play, say, a Bach invention on the piano, not the Grieg concerto. To play a second instrument at a high level, as Ms. Fischer does, demands impressive versatility.

Growing up in Munich, Ms. Fischer was first drawn to the piano, as she explains in an interview on the DVD. But her mother, a pianist, and her older brother had first dibs on the piano in the house. Her mother, thinking it might be nice to have a violinist in the family, encouraged her to take violin lessons too. When, at 12, Ms. Fischer won the Menuhin Competition her path seemed clear: she was a violinist.

The cellist Mstislav Rostropovich, in 1952, sometimes accompanied his wife, a singer, on the piano.Credit...Eugeny Khaldei/Mark Grosset Photography - Polaris

The idea of performing the Grieg concerto arose in 2006. It is a work Ms. Fischer grew to love as a child from listening to a recording by Sviatoslav Richter.

For nearly two years she fit in as much piano practicing as she could while continuing to play some 90 concerts a year as a violinist. She was careful, she explains in the interview, not to strain her hands by playing the piano too much or too strenuously. The piano requires more physical strength, she says, and leaves her feeling less flexible.

She went forward with the plan to play the Grieg with the hope, she says, that the audience members, the players of the youth orchestra (ages 18 to 28) and Mr. Pintscher (who has written a violin concerto for her) would “forgive my mistakes.”

She does not make many in the honest and articulate performance captured here. Cascades of descending double thirds and bursts of double octaves are deftly rendered. The roiling first-movement cadenza is both poised and impassioned. That she is used to spinning melodies on a violin comes through in the poignant way she shapes ruminative solo lines in the slow movement. She brings punchy crispness and fiery excitement to the finale.

Though she has received other offers to perform as a pianist (the conductor Yakov Kreizberg, with whom she has recorded several violin concertos, wants her to play Mozart piano concertos with him), Ms. Fischer has so far declined. Besides her career as a violinist, she is a professor at a college of music in Frankfurt and the mother of a 1-year-old son.

Today, at 27, when she plays music for pleasure at her home near Munich, she always plays the piano. If Ms. Fischer does not play the piano in public again, at least she has had this triumph. On the DVD, during the Grieg cadenza, a violist from the orchestra can be seen looking in awe at Ms. Fischer. These young musicians know how hard it is to play just one instrument, let alone two.

“In the end, it’s not work. It’s pure joy for me to play.”

— Julia Fischer, in DW interview

Besides being a highly accomplished musician mastering two difficult instruments, Julia currently spends time and energy as a music professor at the Munich Conservatory. Before that, she was appointed professor in 2006 at the Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts, making her the youngest professor at a German university then. Outside of her busy concertizing and teaching responsibilities (which she takes great pleasure in), she seizes the power of the internet and runs an active website promoting classical music. She is also a wife, and a mom to two children. She speaks fluent German, French and English. (Is there anything she doesn’t do well?)

Some people are just sooo gifted by God, like Julia. For their part, people like her inspire the rest of us with the way they find time for everything that is invaluable to them, living as they do, a purposeful life, honoring the gifts that they have been blessed with by the Almighty.

