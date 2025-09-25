🎼The Family That 🎸Plays 🥁 Together🎶...
Meet a few hard-working & talented young families who make nice music together.
1 >FRANZ Rhythm
Dad (lead/bass guitar), two daughters (vocals, lead/rhythm guitars), son (drums)
CHIQUITITA_(abba) Acoustic Trio cover Father & Kids
WHATS UP_(4 non blondes) LIVE JAMMING FATHER & KIDS
2 >Missioned Souls
Dad (bass guitar, digital engineering), Mom (vocals), 3 daughters (vocals/keyboards, bass/rhythm/lead guitars), son (drums)
[Notes:
The image of Divine Mercy Christ in the back;
lyrics are actually clearer as sung by Mama Sheena;
kids are all home-schooled;
activities are done around their daily prayer 2x a day. ]