1 > FRANZ Rhythm

Dad (lead/bass guitar), two daughters (vocals, lead/rhythm guitars), son (drums)

CHIQUITITA_(abba) Acoustic Trio cover Father & Kids

WHATS UP_(4 non blondes) LIVE JAMMING FATHER & KIDS

2 > Missioned Souls

Dad (bass guitar, digital engineering), Mom (vocals), 3 daughters (vocals/keyboards, bass/rhythm/lead guitars), son (drums)

[Notes:

The image of Divine Mercy Christ in the back;

lyrics are actually clearer as sung by Mama Sheena;

kids are all home-schooled;

activities are done around their daily prayer 2x a day. ]

TORN by Natalie Imbruglia | Missioned Souls | family band cover

Take A Chance On Me by ABBA | Missioned Souls | family band studio cover

3 > The Clark Family Creative

Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids REWIND “Ob La Di Ob La Da”

Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids play “La Bamba”

