https://x.com/imetatronink/status/1936642791125499995

https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/1936670304731856904

Many others expressing similar skepticism, now, too.

Good points, all.

It’s also strange how Trump got to declare everything that supposedly happened so fast. A quickie of a precipitate public statement. With no questions taken from the press.

Grave actions with huge consequences generally draw slower, thoughtful media conferences.

Saving face, to give an exit path out of this war it started to psychopathic Israel whose weaponry must be running low by now, its economy a shambles, and its citizens scrambling in huge hordes to leave for safer shores?

Yet, we await what Iran’s response will be.

For now, its retaliatory attacks on Israel have not stopped.

Stay tuned.

And yet, the murderous Israeli actions against Palestinians in tent shelters who are merely trying to get flour and food in Gaza continue apace. We are distracted away from all that again.

