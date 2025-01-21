Note to subscribers: Post is long, and may be truncated in your email.

It’s all about Israel, and Israeli hostages, bla bla bla.

It’s all getting so tiresome.

Why are we not seeing or hearing about the Palestinian PRISONERS held in “administrative detention,” without any charges raised against them, given no trial to defend themselves, and who undergo, or have undergone, abuse, torture and brutality at the hands of the Israeli Genocidal Forces?

Just a few hours ago…

Disappointingly (and not surprisingly), the Jewish rabbi who gave a “blessing” at the Trump Inauguration today mentioned his concern only for the “three hostages, American and Israeli” who were released with the so-called “ceasefire” agreement. (Never mind for the moment the deliberate misuse of the word, “ceasefire,” in the context of this hugely asymmetric conflict between bully-aggressor and resistant victim.) God bless her, but the irrepressible Candace Owens just laughingly called it “an AIPAC speech”!

At least, President Trump prudently spoke the single word “hostages,” without qualifying as to number, ethnicity, religion or nationality.

But if you do a regular online search with the terms, “hostages” and “ceasefire,” you will pull up stories on nothing but solely those three Israeli women released recently. There is complete silence about the Palestinian side of things.

Why?

Long Thread

And so, I post a thread of tweets below in an attempt to redress this continuing imbalance in coverage!

And to share in the joy of these Palestinians who have been freed from the dark dungeons of Israel!

Please take a small moment to read about or view the story on each newly released detainee below, if only to bear witness to their happiness on being reunited with families and friends at this time. And also, to bear witness to their sadness as tragic news greets many of them on rejoining the world outside.

Pray!

We continue to pray for the imminent release of all the other (many thousands more) unjustly incarcerated and routinely abused Palestinians still detained by Israel.

We also pray that the continuing attacks, theft of land and homes and farms by Israeli settlers and the IGF in the West Bank would cease soon!

* Her words are heartbreaking and horrifying! *

👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼

So, tell me:

Who exactly are the “savages,” and who are the decent ones here — having now seen and read about the state of post-captivity Israeli “hostages” vs. that of the Palestinian prisoners?

