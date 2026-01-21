Anyone who does not truly champion the Palestinians’ right to freedom and sovereignty, at least the dignity to have proper housing and food, for instance, is not a friend of theirs.

I, for one, am waking up (sadly and embarrassingly, just belatedly!) to the fact that it’s all been just distracting entertainment as well as profitable engagement farming by these “biggies” on the right. These are talking heads who happily fill their own coffers while virtue-signaling their increasingly acceptable “dislike” of the villain of the hour — “israel” — while doing nothing concrete to help the Palestinians.

For all the criticism they voice about “israel,” they all remain mysteriously untouched, as far as their platforms are concerned. Au contraire: they’re even growing their audiences by the day — as well as their revenues.

A gal or guy has got to pay the rent, no? (Or, the mortgage.)

Answer me this: have gazillionaire Tucker and on-her-way-there Candace et alia extended actual aid to any Palestinians? Talk is cheap — and so useful on social media. I’d be glad to be wrong about this.

Candace’s shoving her surface Christianity in our faces has helped to pull in the Christian audience to her side, too. This is especially galling, used as it is as just another weapon of argument in these “battles” she wages while barely practising its true principles, as far as I can tell.

Such cynical exploitation continues, as the still-oppressed Palestinians remain as a mere sideshow to their theatrical “fights.” They make nice political hay out of loudly proclaiming vile “israel” as “the enemy” without actually helping to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians (a steadfast people with courage, honor and dignity in their struggle to survive the most atrocious treatment deployed by the most powerful and wealthy cabal today).

It’s a doubly evil cynicism, too. They exploit the situation for their own gain while pretending to be on the side of “good.”

At last, those little niggling doubts harbored all this time about these seemingly “righteous” folk are finally finding clarification with deeper truths coming to the fore from surprising quarters, such as the short but frank video commentary above.

To be sure, others have spoken about this “problem” before, but I just wasn’t ready to hear it then. Each wakes up in his own time, and hope more do so. Of more urgent need is to extend help to Palestinians directly, for those with the wont and wherewithal to do so.

Such as through these sites:

And many individuals associated with “chuffed” donation sites on social media,

and:

