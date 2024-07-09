Some non-Catholics may be aware of this — the latest “controversy” roiling Catholics on social media:

The Vatican has just formally excommunicated Archbishop Viganò for the sin of ‘schism.”

… [From the press communiqué:] “His [Viganò’s] public statements manifesting his refusal to recognize and submit to the Supreme Pontiff, his rejection of communion with the members of the Church subject to him, and of the legitimacy and magisterial authority of the Second Vatican Council are well known. “At the conclusion of the penal process, the Most Reverend Carlo Maria Viganò was found guilty of the reserved delict of schism."

Do listen to EMJ and Eric Sammons of Crisis Magazine to understand exactly why this schismatic move is so wrong.

The former papal nuncio’s recent decrying of “The Great Reset” and the globalists understandably resonates with many non-Catholics in the so-called “medical freedom movement.” However, while correct in this, his pronouncements seem as just confirmation of long-held views. Anyone who concurs already knows all about that agenda, and has done so for a long time now. It isn’t changing anyone’s mind who remains unaware at this late stage, so am not sure about the ‘why’ here.

The view on all these events for non-Catholics will be based on a limited reading of Viganò’s statements. There are historic and theological nuances to this full story that would escape them. (Heck, the same can be said even for some everyday Catholics who do not delve deeply into all these issues).

The opinion in the first video below (presented by E Michael Jones, aka EMJ) could be unpopular among some; many will push back with knee-jerk swiftness against it. (Just scan the comments below EMJ’s tweet on Twitter.)

Let the chips fall where they may.

I’ve really come around to agreeing with EMJ’s reasoning on this. He’s been pretty consistent and logical in his stance about Viganò, the TLM (Traditional Latin Mass) and its supporters, the critics of Pope Francis, etc..

Before dismissing EMJ out of hand, perhaps dissenters might give a fair listen to what he has to say?

And what exactly is “schism”?

What does Jones have to say about the state of the Church today? Is he oblivious to the “James Martin” and Jesuit problems?

And what will Catholics do now, after the formal declaration of Viganò as one in schism?

Yes, Jones is not a “soft-and-fuzzy” kind of guy who gently cajoles those who disagree with him to come over to his side. He may even ruffle feathers with his candor and directness. Yet, all this window dressing aside, it’s the facts that he presents that may just surprise you.

(I also agree with his passing comment expressing misgivings on the wayward path now taken by Brother Nathanael — a Jewish man who converted to Russian Orthodox Christianity and has not been making too many friends with his latest “cause” emphasizing “whiteness”. A weird agenda.)

The article below, posted on Crisis Magazine, is a sober take on the series of events at the Vatican vis-a-vis Abp Viganò that have led to this severe action against the former papal nuncio.

The Excommunication of Archbishop Viganò

The other shoe finally dropped: Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, former papal nuncio to the United States who came to worldwide fame during the 2018 McCarrick scandal, has been excommunicated. This came as no surprise to those who have been following the Archbishop’s actions in recent years, but nonetheless it is always shocking when a high-ranking hierarch like Viganò receives this supreme penalty. What led to this tragic event? How did a high-ranking respected Vatican diplomat end up in the Vatican’s crosshairs? It’s a tale of corruption, conspiracy theories, and conflict; one that led a bishop to question the judgement of all his brother-bishops and to deny that the man they all call pope is truly the successor of St. Peter. I detailed Viganò’s rise and fall in a recent podcast, before the excommunication was announced. Reviewing the actions that led up to the dramatic act of excommunication is essential for understanding it. What we will find is that there are no heroes in this story.

Listen to the first 26 minutes of Eric Sammon’s monologue:

The last straw, even to me, was Viganò’s overt rejection of Pope Francis as a legitimate Pope, even referring to him disrespectfully as “Bergoglio.”

This rude declaration by Viganò makes him no different to a Protestant, to put it simply. He asserts that only he himself knows the true Church, and he refuses to recognize the authority of the Pope.

Yes, this move is schismatic.

Will Viganò’s supporters now follow him on this path leading out of the Church? I hope not!

“Quo vadis?” “Where are you going?” EMJ above asks, and rightly so.

There’s also the “sedes” — the extreme group dubbed “Sedevacantists” (no, it’s not the name of another Protestant denomination, although that’s what it sounds like), which is not the same thing as schismatics.

Sedevacantists (from sede vacante, meaning, “the chair [of the Bishop of Rome] being vacant” reject Vatican II, the Mass of Pope Paul VI (the New Mass), and all the popes starting with John XXIII, who are all considered illegitimate popes.

Well, all that is also very Martin Luther-esque to me, too, so — a big nope to the Sedes, too!

My close Catholic friends know about the problems I’ve long had with Francis, which began the very night he appeared on the loggia. They have at times caused me some anxiety.

However, in the past year or so, I no longer let my Catholic faith be shaken by the confusion wrought by the Bishop of Rome. There’s only one thing that I have control over and can do something about: my own practice of the faith.

We Catholics are blessed to have the deposit of faith on tap, the teachings in the Catechism and by the Magisterium, the writings of the Saints (and many others, like Abp. Fulton Sheen), and the Catholic Bible. These are more than enough to keep one enlightened and show one the right path in this tricky realm of the temporal.

Then there are the many Sacraments available to all Catholics, too. The Sacrament of Confession/Penance is one of the best yet least-utilized — a beautiful gift that cleanses one’s soul like nothing else can.

At any rate, this whole fiasco brings to mind the experience of a real saint of the 20th century, who was being silenced by his bishop:

https://aleteia.org/2021/07/13/how-st-padre-pio-responded-when-the-vatican-silenced-him

Pride appears to be at the heart of the matter in this issue.

And schism is not the answer to our intramural woes.

Yet, why do all these disturbing events fail to fluster me?

A concise yet comprehensive summary of the Quito miracles and happenings can also be found here.

We only need to ask God’s ✝️ blessings to be bestowed upon us all.

For our part, we just need to keep praying! 🙏

