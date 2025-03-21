Thankful for another major Catholic website that minces no words in describing the wickedness of these Israeli rabbis.

Very Talmudic (Babylonian version), if you ask me.

Israeli extremist rabbis instruct soldiers heading to Gaza: ‘Kill all their children’

While many tens of thousands of Jews reject Zionism altogether, fundamentalist rabbis openly calling for the genocide of Palestinians, including children, are not as rare as one would hope, nor is their influence. Palestinian child being rescued from rubble after Israeli bombing [pic from original article] . Patrick Delaney Wed Mar 19, 2025 - 11:30 am EDT (LifeSiteNews) — Behind ghastly reports of thousands of children being targeted for assassination, starvation and death by the Israeli army during its genocidal attack upon over two million Palestinians in Gaza, is an ideology which most Westerners may find difficult to believe: rabbis of extremist Jewish Zionist sects who counsel and even demand Israeli soldiers target and kill all the children, women, and men in the Gaza Strip. “The basic law in a religious war, and in this case in Gaza, is ‘do not spare any soul,’” instructed Rabbi Eliyahu Mali in March of last year. “The logic of this is very clear: if you don’t kill them, they will attempt to kill you.” Mali was lecturing a group of students enrolled in his Jaffa-based academy which combines studies of religious texts with Israeli military service. “Today’s terrorists are the children of the prior [military] operation that left them alive. The women are essentially the ones who are producing the terrorists,” he proposed.

For both Catholics and non-Catholics who would like to learn the source of such diabolical thinking, here is Brother André Marie’s commentary on the article above:

Extremist Israeli Rabbis Instruct Gaza-Bound Soldiers to Kill Palestinian Civilians, Including Children

Mar 20, 2025 Brother André Marie

Patrick Delaney has penned a barn-burner of a news analysis piece for LifeSiteNews on the religious and ideological background to the atrocities ongoing in Gaza. What needs to be known up front is that, though the racist and predatory views espoused by these Rabbis (see bellow) are indeed “extreme,” they are not the views of an insignificant or uninfluential minority. Indeed, these Rabbis have adherents among up to 40% of soldiers including 88% of those in combat roles in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). They also have a lot of support, if only for cynical reasons, among the so-called “right wing” of Israel’s political class. This is important as it means that their ideology — steeped in frontal attacks against just war doctrine — are being absorbed by the fighting men and women themselves. This perforce translates into actual war crimes, as praxis in this area inevitably follows upon theory. These Rabbis invoke both the Torah (the Pentateuch — i.e., the five books of Moses, and by extension, the book of Joshua, which describes the conquering of the Holy Land), and the Babylonian Talmud to justify grave sins against the Natural Law and actual crimes against international law. The Torah is true Scripture, while the Talmud is a hodgepodge of authentic Old-Testament oral tradition mixed with anti-Christian blasphemies.

Kill Them All!

Before proceeding to explain what the Talmud is and why it is important to these considerations, a word is necessary to refute the Torah justification these Rabbis employ, namely, the so-called “ban” (Hebrew: charem) that God occasionally imposed in the Old Testament, during the conquest of the Holy Land and in other isolated incidents. God made specific commands in specific contexts that He wanted obeyed, and these include killing every man, woman, and child — and even beasts — in the conquest and defense of the Holy Land. God literally spoke through the prophets to issue these commands ad hoc. They were not instituted as a general policy for how to carry out a just war, but were divine responses to grave injustices perpetrated by wicked people who did not take His warnings to leave the place that He Himself set aside for His People. The modern state of Israel has not been given such commands by the Almighty. The migration of European Jews to the Holy Land in 1948 — what the Arabs call, “The Nakba” — was not a divine project but a human one, as the largely secular Jews who spearheaded it would have readily admitted. To learn more about the charem and the so-called “Dark Passages” of the Old Testament — and how they do not apply to Israel’s aggression against Palestinians and other Arabs — listen to my interview with Old-Testament scholar, Dr. Nathan Schmiedickie, or read two articles I’ve penned on the subject: KILL THEM ALL! and More Old-Testament Violence, and Bluegrass.

After Jesus Christ’s most merciful coming and His institution of the Church, the Jews have lost their monopoly of being the people of God, or the “Chosen People.” The Church is the New Israel, the New Jerusalem, and it includes men called “out of every tribe, and tongue, and people, and nation” (Apoc. 9:5) — and this includes Jews, by the way. For good reason, the Church herself has never seen fit to use these few Old-Testament precedents as a general policy for the prosecution of a just war. Besides that — and if you are a Catholic, please heed this — the Church formally rejects the idea upon which this entire criminal enterprise is predicated. Just last week, Bishop William Shomali, Auxiliary Bishop of Jerusalem, “reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s rejection of any interpretation that seeks to claim the land of Palestine for the Jewish people based on the Torah, as promoted by Christian Zionism in the United States.” This is not some Modernist ecclesiastic making it up as he goes along. Bishop Shomali’s statement stands in continuity with what Pope Saint Pius X told the Zionist pioneer, Theodor Herzl, in 1904. If you are not interested in background on the Talmud, then please skip the next part to see Mr. Delaney’s fine analysis summarized.

What is the Talmud?

I don’t want to pass over mention the Talmud lightly. This, recall, is one of the sources for the Rabbis justifying war crimes in Gaza. We need to know what it is and at least some of what is in it if we are to understand how it can be weaponized in such a violent, racist, and anti-Christian way.

Leave a comment