During the Mexican-American War in the mid-19th century, as anti-Catholic, anti-Irish, and anti-immigrant fervor ramped up in the US — it was especially acute in the US Army, afflicting its white Protestant officers — a group of American immigrant Catholics led by one John Riley defected from the US ranks and formed the St Patrick’s Battalion (a.k.a. El Batallón de San Patricio) to fight with other Catholic immigrants on the Mexican side.
Seth Staton Watkins does a stirring rendition of this fine song dedicated to the San Patricios, who fought alongside the Mexicans heroically, despite the overwhelming odds set against them.
It was through this song that I’d first heard of this unusual legion of soldiers. Read the Smithsonian article (posted below the lyrics) to learn more.
Erin go bragh! 🇮🇪
Jul 14, 2022
St Patrick's Battalion - David Rovics (Cover) by Seth Staton Watkins
St. Patrick’s Battalion is the story of the Irishmen who fought and died for the Mexican army, after having defected from the imperialist forces of the United States. They were joined by other immigrants, German and Polish, and escaped slaves to fight for the sovereignty and freedom of the Mexican people. It is a story of true heroism in the face of great adversity. And these men deserve their immortal place in this song.
Lyrics:
My name is John Riley
I'll have your ear only a while
I left my dear home in Ireland
It was death, starvation or exile
And when I got to America
It was my duty to go
Enter the Army and slog across Texas
To join in the war against Mexico
It was there in the pueblos and hillsides
That I learned the mistake I had made
Part of a conquering army
With the morals of a bayonet blade
So in the midst of these poor, dying Catholics
Screaming children, the burning stench of it all
Myself and two hundred Irishmen
Decided to rise to the call
REFRAIN
From Dublin City to San Diego
We witnessed freedom denied
So we formed the Saint Patrick Battalion
And we fought on the Mexican side
We marched 'neath the green flag of Saint Patrick
Emblazoned with "Erin Go Bragh"
Bright with the harp and the shamrock
And "Libertad para Mexicana"
Just fifty years after Wolftone
Five thousand miles away
The Yanks called us a Legion of Strangers
And they can talk as they may
REFRAIN
We fought them in Matamoros
Where their volunteers were raping the nuns
In Monterey and Cerro Gordo
We fought on as Ireland's sons
We were the red-headed fighters for freedom
Amidst these brown-skinned women and men
Side by side we fought against tyranny
And I daresay we'd do it again
REFRAIN x 2
We fought them in five major battles
Churubusco was the last
Overwhelmed by the cannons from Boston
We fell after each mortar blast
Most of us died on that hillside
In the service of the Mexican state
So far from our occupied homeland
We were heroes and victims of fate
REFRAIN
During the Mexican-American War, Irish-Americans Fought for Mexico in the ‘Saint Patrick’s Battalion’
Anti-Catholic sentiment in the States gave men like John Riley little reason to continue to pay allegiance to the stars and stripes
Francine Uenuma
History Correspondent
March 15, 2019
Learn more about Galway-born John Riley:
Mexican War Traitor, Hero, and Irishman: The Three Faces of John Riley
By the end of the Mexican-American War, 1846-48, John Riley wore three labels – American traitor, Mexican hero, and Irish nationalist. Which of these three best fits the tough, charismatic Galway man? The answer is that they all do.
No U.S. Army has ever encountered the problems of desertion that plagued Generals Zachary Taylor and Winfield Scott during the Mexican-American War. Of the nearly 40,000 regulars who saw duty during the conflict, a stunning 5,331 – nearly 13 percent of the ranks – deserted. Of that figure, nearly 1,000 were Irishmen, 445 Germans, and 457 other Europeans. Approximately 5,000 Irish enlisted in the regular army, and nearly 20 percent went over the hill. Many were apprehended; many more simply disappeared. Many others fought in the St. Patrick’s Battalion alongside John Riley.
WATCH THIS NEAT SHORT:
https://youtube.com/shorts/CwtYxhvVmUc
Today, these men are remembered and honored in both Ireland and Mexico, where Riley and his fellow Batallion fighters are considered heroes.
Interesting post. One thing I wonder about is the many Catholics in the army from Louisiana, Florida and Charleston. Is there any record of those soldiers experiencing anti Catholic discrimination?