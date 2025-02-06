During the Mexican-American War in the mid-19th century, as anti-Catholic, anti-Irish, and anti-immigrant fervor ramped up in the US — it was especially acute in the US Army, afflicting its white Protestant officers — a group of American immigrant Catholics led by one John Riley defected from the US ranks and formed the St Patrick’s Battalion (a.k.a. El Batallón de San Patricio) to fight with other Catholic immigrants on the Mexican side.

Seth Staton Watkins does a stirring rendition of this fine song dedicated to the San Patricios, who fought alongside the Mexicans heroically, despite the overwhelming odds set against them.

It was through this song that I’d first heard of this unusual legion of soldiers. Read the Smithsonian article (posted below the lyrics) to learn more.

Erin go bragh! 🇮🇪

Jul 14, 2022

St Patrick's Battalion - David Rovics (Cover) by Seth Staton Watkins St. Patrick’s Battalion is the story of the Irishmen who fought and died for the Mexican army, after having defected from the imperialist forces of the United States. They were joined by other immigrants, German and Polish, and escaped slaves to fight for the sovereignty and freedom of the Mexican people. It is a story of true heroism in the face of great adversity. And these men deserve their immortal place in this song.

Sing along!

Lyrics:

My name is John Riley

I'll have your ear only a while

I left my dear home in Ireland

It was death, starvation or exile

And when I got to America

It was my duty to go

Enter the Army and slog across Texas

To join in the war against Mexico

It was there in the pueblos and hillsides

That I learned the mistake I had made

Part of a conquering army

With the morals of a bayonet blade

So in the midst of these poor, dying Catholics

Screaming children, the burning stench of it all

Myself and two hundred Irishmen

Decided to rise to the call

REFRAIN

From Dublin City to San Diego

We witnessed freedom denied

So we formed the Saint Patrick Battalion

And we fought on the Mexican side

We marched 'neath the green flag of Saint Patrick

Emblazoned with "Erin Go Bragh"

Bright with the harp and the shamrock

And "Libertad para Mexicana"

Just fifty years after Wolftone

Five thousand miles away

The Yanks called us a Legion of Strangers

And they can talk as they may

REFRAIN

We fought them in Matamoros

Where their volunteers were raping the nuns

In Monterey and Cerro Gordo

We fought on as Ireland's sons

We were the red-headed fighters for freedom

Amidst these brown-skinned women and men

Side by side we fought against tyranny

And I daresay we'd do it again

REFRAIN x 2

We fought them in five major battles

Churubusco was the last

Overwhelmed by the cannons from Boston

We fell after each mortar blast

Most of us died on that hillside

In the service of the Mexican state

So far from our occupied homeland

We were heroes and victims of fate

REFRAIN

Anti-Catholic sentiment in the States gave men like John Riley little reason to continue to pay allegiance to the stars and stripes

Francine Uenuma

History Correspondent

March 15, 2019

[EXCERPT]

.

Learn more about Galway-born John Riley:

By the end of the Mexican-American War, 1846-48, John Riley wore three labels – American traitor, Mexican hero, and Irish nationalist. Which of these three best fits the tough, charismatic Galway man? The answer is that they all do. No U.S. Army has ever encountered the problems of desertion that plagued Generals Zachary Taylor and Winfield Scott during the Mexican-American War. Of the nearly 40,000 regulars who saw duty during the conflict, a stunning 5,331 – nearly 13 percent of the ranks – deserted. Of that figure, nearly 1,000 were Irishmen, 445 Germans, and 457 other Europeans. Approximately 5,000 Irish enlisted in the regular army, and nearly 20 percent went over the hill. Many were apprehended; many more simply disappeared. Many others fought in the St. Patrick’s Battalion alongside John Riley.

.

WATCH THIS NEAT SHORT:

https://youtube.com/shorts/CwtYxhvVmUc

Today, these men are remembered and honored in both Ireland and Mexico, where Riley and his fellow Batallion fighters are considered heroes.

Leave a comment