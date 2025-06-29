First: A virtual visit to Gotland.

A beautiful island with a comforting and serene air today.

→ Take a look at this once-Catholic island set in the middle of the Baltic Sea!

[in English and Swedish, with English subtitles where needed]

In the island of Gotland, Sweden, large, ancient stone buildings still stand to this day like mute witnesses to a deep Catholic history. Some hundred such churches remain — if you can believe it! — but all are mere ruins today.

It’s astonishing to learn about the Catholic history of that island, to wit: each of several major religious orders once had a church within the walls of the town of Visby (e.g., Benedictine, Dominican, Franciscan, Cistercian, etc.). One of the earliest was built by Italian friars just ten years after the death of St Francis in the 13th century (Sankt Karin / St Catherine of Alexandria)!

Today, there remains a Catholic parish that is still active. It is a small one, buttressed by the influx of immigrants, and nicely reflective of the international flavor of the entire Catholic community. Despite all the odds against it, this little corner of faithful Catholics persists, thanks be to God!

Maybe, might just take a trip out to Gotland one day!

Facts & Figures today:

Catholicism still exists in Sweden today, but only just. It also grows, thanks mostly to immigration from Poland, Italy, Croatia, etc., even Asia.

Catholics comprise just over 1% of the Swedish population today (113,000 people).

WATCH: A brief look at Catholicism in modern Sweden.

→ Catholic Life in Sweden (2016)

Oct 19, 2016

Listen especially to what young Fabronia (at time stamp 3:32) has to say (in all honesty!) about her attending a Catholic school (St Erik’s Catholic School).

During medieval ages, Catholic faith was fully embraced by the people in what became Sweden. This was expressed in art and architecture. However, alla was changed in the midst of the 16th century, when the Lutheran reformation was imposed by the state. Convents and monastries were torn down, Holy Mass forbidden. Now Catholics live in a small diaspora. But it is vital and slowly growing, mostly because of the immigration from other countries. Despite threats from the politicians, our Catholic schools still exist. Catholic life is an integrated part of our modern society that cannot be ignored.

While coming to Christianity relatively “late,” like most of the lands at the time (that would later become Europe), Sweden was just Catholic between the 12th and 16th centuries.

So, what happened?

Read further to learn more about that history: CLICK LINK .

The Socialist Utopia?

Today, the challenges to a Christian, much less a Catholic, wishing to live his faith fully in this country are formidable.

.

Sweden’s image in the Western press is one of a ‘socialist utopia’ (even if it does boast its fair share of billionaires). However, some reject this simplistic description: read this for a basic explanation of its liberalized style of capitalism and a distinctive taxation structure. I’m no economist or historian, but one cannot deny that the Swedish state does take good care of most of its citizens via many social welfare setups.

The only full Swede I ever met in person was one whose acquaintance I made many decades ago. He was a soft-spoken, dignified gentleman, a physician, with whom I spoke on rare occasion. One time, he told me this: Swedes are taxed up to 75% of their income (that sounds like a horror show for Americans), but they also have no real practical or financial worries in life, from the cradle to the grave. However, his concern was that all this largesse on easy tap was depriving young people of any incentive to aspire to greater things in their lives, too. (We did not go into detail about this. I was too shy and ignorant then to discuss anything further on the topic.)

But what about the other, non-materialistic things in life — like culture? Let’s take a small peek with Max Skalenius, below.

Meet Max Skalenius

Max Skalenius is a young Swedish Catholic who practices a more Traditionalist flavor of the Catholic faith. I admire him for his stout-hearted actions to fortify and promote Catholicism in this country where those of his faith form a teeny-tiny minority.

From what Max says above, it sounds more like a hellscape for the human soul! No wonder some Swedes who seek truth, direction, and orthodoxy are finding these in the Catholic Church; specifically, the Traditional Latin Mass, as in this case.

Max organizes pilgrimages to Vadstena, the town of Saint Bridget of Sweden. He and his fellow young Catholics are the future of Sweden’s restoration of its Catholic faith.

→ Meeting with Max Skalenius

Learn more about St Birgitta (St Bridget) [1303–1373] below.

Her feast day comes anon: July 23!

Reflection: Saint Bridget was born in Sweden into very comfortable circumstances. Her father was one of the wealthiest landowners in Sweden, and her mother came from a family of rulers, including kings of Sweden. Both were devout Catholics. After the death of her mother when Bridget was an infant, Bridget’s aunt played a central role in raising her. Bridget’s father greatly influenced her with his Friday devotions, by which he fasted and did penance, meditated on the Passion of Christ, received Holy Communion, and confessed his sins of the previous week. Her father’s devotion and her aunt’s faith had a profound impact upon Bridget, and she grew strong in faith from an early age. It is said that Bridget never spoke a word until she was three years old. Once she began to speak, her words were directed to the praise of God, and never toward sinful conversation.

And, if you prefer some highlights , click below:

On July 23, the Catholic Church celebrates the feast day of St. Bridget of Sweden, a mystic of the Middle Ages who was a wife, mother to a large family, lady-in-waiting to a queen, and founder of a religious order that still exists today. 1. St. Bridget experienced her first vision at age 10.

And yet, happily, there remain in Sweden today pockets of unusually strong faith in that land where secularism reigns supreme.

Read about one such amazing family below:

.

I hope and pray that sooner rather than later, Sweden returns to her deep Catholic roots, too!

🙏🏼 ✝️ ♱ ✨🤍✨

NOTE: Anyone who finds any error or inaccuracy in this post is most welcome to leave a comment about it below! I’ve never been to Sweden or any other Nordic country, and have only second- or third-hand knowledge of the culture and place.

