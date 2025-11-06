🤡 🎪 At least we’re entertained!! 🥳 🪩

Quote:

“It makes for terrible entertainment but they, unlike us, don’t think that governing is supposed to be entertaining.”

— Arnaud Bertrand

Note: This post is not to imply approval of every single thing about and by China — especially w.r.t. their full-speed-ahead thrust into a digital and electronic world. However, true governance for the people’s interests is something they do get right for the most part. (Ignore anti-China black propaganda fomented by the likes of See-Eye-Ay-supported Epoch Times.) This is in stark contrast to the terrible reality that exists for most struggling Americans now waking up to the harsh truth of government as the real enemy vis-a-vis American government “as the best in the world” exceptionalist indoctrination deployed over many decades.

Leave a comment