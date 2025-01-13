Mahler: Symphony No. 5: IV. Adagietto. Sehr langsam

Recording information:

Berliner Philharmoniker · Herbert von Karajan Herbert von Karajan - Adagio

℗ 1973 Deutsche Grammophon GmbH, Berlin

ON THE WORK:

About the Adagietto from Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 in C-Sharp Minor:

(From the Encyclopedia Britannica)

Its gentle fourth movement (Adagietto), employing only the string section and a harpist and often performed separately from the rest of the symphony, is Mahler’s most familiar music, used often to accompany romantic scenes in films and on television. Its opening fanfare is routinely required audition material for orchestral trumpeters.

ON THE CONDUCTOR:

Austrian-born conductor Herbert von Karajan (1908-1989) was rather unique in his method of studying musical scores.

He would take with him the oversized orchestral music sheets kept in a large folder and climb to the top of a hill or mountain in the Alps near his home, to stay the night there by himself. Early the next morning he would get up to greet the sunrise. During this solo mountain meditation, he would read the scores and commit every note to memory. Which is why you never see a music score in front of him in any performance, as he conducts completely from memory with his eyes shut.

(I may have got a few details wrong, and I cannot recall when this became his habit; but this is what I remember today from having read his self-penned story, My Autobiography (as Told to Franz Endler), 1989. Trans. by Stewart Spencer.)

