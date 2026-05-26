Apologies for the typos littering the initial version of the post! Ah, mine aging eyes and fat fingers…!

Am reading this long, scathing piece that lays bare the barbarous psychological and physical damage and harms wrought by the “beauty industry” — while pondering with newly-found clarity and simmering anger the ginormous (maybe five- or eight-story-high) “poster” of a gaunt-faced Demi Moore in high-contrast black-&-white staring with dead eyes out into the ether. The image dominated the outdoor space at a plaza buzzing with pedestrians and shops in Madrid, somewhere near the Callao bus stop.*

The effect, I now recall more clearly, was like a giant aesthetic assault (ironically, from the so-called “aesthetics” industry) upon us all captive persons in the square, from literally above. And the Moore poster obscures and insults the true and quiet beauty inherent in the classical and historic architecture of those buildings all around us in that fascinating old European city.

This amounts to a crime against the public akin to that quaint concept called “disturbance of the peace,” in my mind. Someone in our party merely gasped, “Omigosh, look at Demi Moore’s face!” in a tone more of sad disappointment than disapproval.

I kept wondering what everyone else just crossing the open space and going about their business really thought about it — if they even minded it at all. If I had a journalistic bent and fluency in Spanish, I might have stood around with microphone-videorecorder in hand, and asked random strangers about their views on the hideous image.

My fantasy public space response would be an equally gigantic companion poster showing this essay’s title and a link to its page or other information, all in clear black-and-white text to let everyone passing by know where to find and read the piece.

I may not agree with the writer’s politics, but all persons of every political and economic stripe need to get a dose of the facts, perhaps a slap in the face with these truths about the insidiously powerful “beauty-industrial complex” that holds so many women’s minds hostage to rubbish ideas.

#1 and #2 are simple facts that explain so much. Once they start with one procedure or “enhancement” beyond mere makeup, these women never stop going back for more, for additional touch-ups, etc, for perpetuity. So distressing to witness what they do continually to themselves, since some are good, kind, hardworking and otherwise smart people.

I’m also surprised that the piece did not feature the pathetic sculpted grotesquerie that is the Material Girl’s latest edition of her face.

Notes: Despite her male-implying Substack name, the author is female, married, apparently lives in NYC, and is very intentionally keeping her real identity private. This so unlike the reveal-everything-to-the-world-psychological-wounds-warts-&-all that seems to be the norm on social media. So refreshing.

*I did not take a photo of the offending poster myself as it even disturbed me to do so. Thus, am working solely from my unreliable memory when describing it. I don’t even recall what product or service the Moore poster was pushing. Was it some perfume or makeup? Or Ozempic, or other weight-loss drug? No idea.

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