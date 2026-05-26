An Observer’s Substack

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An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
1dEdited

I should add: one must remember that such grossly disfiguring actions and changes done to one's own person violate the Catholic belief that our body is the temple of the Holy Spirit and should be treated with appropriate respect and care.

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Frontera Lupita's avatar
Frontera Lupita
1d

I live in the land of cosmetic surgery and breast augmentation. It’s always interesting for me to travel in other parts the USA and in Mexico and see women with age appropriate faces and bodies. And recently I have seen evidence of “face work” in middle aged and older men, as well as women. Both the men and women always look fake.

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