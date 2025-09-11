*That's* What *Really* Happened on 9.11.01.
The evil & madness we live in today can be traced to that day, with the long-planned, far-reaching consequences that followed.
The world changed literally overnight, into the dark and evil one we inhabit today. And the long-range plans were finally rolled out to a world in shock, traumatized in MKUltra fashion by those events they saw on TV, read about in every media outlet, for days, weeks, months, years… decades.
And that shock & traumatize trick still works so well on the vast majority of people to this day. Sadly so.