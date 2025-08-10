I dunno… after that fiery blaze of still-uncertain origin that struck Notre Dame de Paris a few years ago (and many other churches in France, too, that people outside that country never hear about), all these new fires suddenly happening to yet another church or holy site necessarily come under suspicion….

It looks like the damage to the Mosque-Cathedral has been limited to just a few chapels.

[ Also see story in English posted below the videos. ]

Fire breaks out at mosque-turned-cathedral in Córdoba. [BRIEF VIDEO]

NOTE FOR SPANISH-LANGUAGE VIDEOS:

To activate subtitles, turn on “CC” → under gear icon, select “Auto-translate” → choose preferred language from pop-up list (“English,” etc.)

Córdoba Mosque reopens its doors to the public after a fire that damaged three chapels | RTVE

Cronología del INCENDIO en la Mezquita de Córdoba: un suceso que pudo acabar en catástrofe

(Chronology of the FIRE in the Mosque of Cordoba: an event that could have ended in catastrophe)

A short article about the fire in English:

Looks like those huge orange flames are shooting up from a place just a hundred or so meters down to the left of this entrance gate. (Note the sign, “Hotel Mezquita,” in the pic below, and in the videos above.)

Personal collection.

So, whodunit?

Here’s one comment by a Spaniard on Twitter (auto-translated into English):

Not much happens, the monuments in Spain are abandoned, there is no staff watching inside. Anyone who enters does what he wants. There is a lack of tourist information that instructs people to do things they should not.

I think that the actual tourists aren’t to blame here. Absolutely anyone with nefarious intent can seem to access these places that may have little security in certain areas.

Note some opinions by Spaniards posted below the third, RTVE video above:

For me it seems very strange, but very strange, it has never happened in years, thank you.

and this:

Hundreds of years without anything happening, and now there are fires? There are no coincidences, if [they] don't neglect to be very careful about who enters the mosque/cathedral, when the doors are closed every night... More vigilance is needed... you can't trust anyone...

Exactly! Why, all of a sudden, after many years, decades, centuries of uneventful existence, this rash of fires now happens? All hitting Catholic churches, too?

It's all very strange. I remember Notre Dame.

My thoughts precisely, and those of many others.

Of course, the knee-jerk reaction of many Spanish Catholics, in Europe at least, is to point fingers at the Muslims.

Specifically here — Morocco, which has had some tense relations with Spain in the past. Which country sits just across the Gibraltar Strait from the southern tip of Spain, and forms the larger part of the North African land mass where the tiny Spanish territories of Ceuta as well as two other, small, non-contiguous parts of Spain are located and share a border with Morocco (Melilla and Peñón de Vélez de la Gomera, all three circled in red below), . Source.).

But, really?

Just like with Nine-Eleven-Oh-One, per the official story, telling us that those attacks were instigated by Muslims, led by the dialysis-dependent, turban-sporting Saudi fellow from a remote mountain cave?

Those Muslims?

Setting aflame a Catholic structure would be something that would cast instant blame on Muslims as the perpetrators in such a painfully obvious way.

Once more — really?

Or — just like those Western-manufactured ISIS-Al Qaeda terroristic groups whose Muslim tag has been continually waved in front of the world’s face — are they being implicitly set up by some other party to be the fall guys for these dastardly acts yet again?

I could be completely wrong in my suspicions, but … just asking, just asking.

Cause of fire?

(My, that was quick!)

And it might all be true, but seems like the Spanish fire investigators were very quick to blame an “electrical source” as the likely cause. Declared just a few hours after the fire, too.

A Spanish YT commenter noticed this as well:

?'''?How quickly they gave the cause!

And another:

It seems strange to me that the same story is always told: electrical failure or deliberate failure.

Clearly, people have become more skeptical now, and are given to questioning the official stories more and more.

Just hoping these types of incidents do not become frequent and normal!

Fires, fires, everywhere! California, Canada, Hawaii, California again, Notre Dame, California once more, the Córdoba Mosque-Cathedral, and on and on and on.

Is this some kind of unholy ritual being practised upon us?

Is this yet another in a series of none-too-subtle attacks against the Catholic Church by her true enemies? (Who might they be, one wonders?)

Such demons, these ghouls behind all of these things!

†🙏🏼❤️‍🔥

Pray that these black hearts of stone are converted into warm hearts of flesh!

COMING UP SOON:

On the architectural and artistic curiosities of the Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba!

Leave a comment