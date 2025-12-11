I never expected this story to get such major exposure, even from Tucker — but, here we are.

Bravi, Tucker, and Francesca!

Tucker Carlson is the highest-profile US media figure, ex of mainstream media, to shine a brilliant and harsh light on this topic — to me, the biggest and most urgent moral question of our time.

This is a black-&-white issue. It is not “complicated”. It is merely Talmudic and of the devil to make it seem so with arguments in defense of what “israel” has been doing (together with its egregious enablers) based on outright, boldfaced lies — the very essence of hasbara propaganda.

Francesca Albanese brings her usual clarity of thought to the whole issue. (The US sanctions imposed on her are ridiculous but also real, as she has been stripped of things like a credit card, for one.)

Why Are We Defending Mass Murder in Gaza? Because Our Greatest Ally Demands It

Let us hope that justice in some form will be meted out to the perpetrators one day, but that seems like a pipe dream right now. At least, the dismantling or implosion of that terroristic state needs to happen somehow.

