First — a brief history of the sport.

(Runs just under 8 minutes.)

Wimbledon Rules

(“weird” is in the video title only as clickbait.)

In my fantasy dictatorial reign and realm, I would make all the major tennis venues adopt these stricter guidelines that Wimbledon has. Just on the curfew rules, American Coco Gauff (one of the most sane, generous-spirited and decent people in the WTA tour today) and Polish Iga Swiatek want the same applied to all other places, too.

The “express yourself” narcissism of today’s players (vs. the “all-white” Wimby rule), the exploitation of players in the opens by extending match playing into unholy hours, uncouth and temperamental behavior on the court, etc., are simply getting out of hand.

Bravi to Wimbledon for trying to maintain some civility and decency in its historic grass courts.

The Weird Rules of Wimbledon Which Just Work

The screaming banshees.

And how about the shrieking sisters in women’s tennis?

These tennisters who are notorious for loud vocal outbursts released with each stroke seem to hail mostly from Eastern Europe or Russia. Cultural? Or is it because most of them just happen to come from that region? Or is it that their coaches encourage and do not curb this habit?

Some reasons are put forth in this article for why players grunt (and scream) on the court.

I always wonder that they don’t leak energy on those loud and extended yells. Some sound like launching rockets, others, spouting sentences with every stroke; yet a few more seem like they’re simultaneously throwing up while hitting the ball. Some have derisively called them akin to “giving birth on the tennis court.” (A few further comments cannot be replicated here for decency’s sake.)

Born in Yugoslavia, Seles was the pioneer in the grunting craze. Those were different days then, as there was quite a bit of resistance to it at the time.

USA: MONICA SELES GRUNTING

Grunts — natural expulsions of air — are different to screams. Both men and women players do them. Although there’s a spectrum between the two extremes of grunts and screams, the relatively softer grunts are more tolerable than the all-out shrieks and cries, the latter of which have become more predominant in our day.

While sitting on the border of intolerable, Seles’ original grunts still distract too much and reduce my enjoyment of the game.

Another notorious grunt-screamer is Belorussian Aryna Sabalenka.

Why Sabalenka does them (screams, not just grunts).

Does grunting help Aryna Sabalenka?

EXCERPT from Wikipedia’s Grunting in tennis

2009 French Open controversy Michelle Larcher de Brito‘s grunts were notable for being particularly loud in the 2009 French Open, eliciting laughs among the crowd,[7] and becoming popular on video sharing site YouTube.[11] Aravane Rezaï, who grunted herself during rallies, complained to the umpire about de Brito’s grunts at the competition, saying that “It’s very disturbing, it’s disturbing me.”[7] De Brito was booed off the court at the end of the match.[11] Her grunts had a reported decibel reading of 109. She later said that “if people don’t like my grunting, they can always leave”,[6] and that she would “rather get fined than lose a match because I had to stop grunting”.[13] Similarly, Maria Sharapova was recorded as grunting at 101 decibels in 2009.[11] Sharapova stated; “I’ve done this ever since I started playing tennis and I’m not going to change”.[11] That year, Navratilova said that grunting was a form of cheating: “The grunting has reached an unacceptable level. It is cheating, pure and simple. It is time for something to be done”. Navratilova said that grunting drowned out the sound of the ball leaving the grunter’s racquet, thereby preventing an opponent from using that clue as to force and spin to address their reception of the ball and the return stroke. She cited Roger Federer as an example of a successful player who did not grunt.[14] Another former player, Chris Evert, stopped short of labelling it cheating but said she thought “the grunts are getting louder and more shrill now with the current players”.[3]

I suppose, having grown up in the pre-grunting era, I’m inclined to concur with Chris and Martina’s opinions on the matter.

Some of these videos leave me either howling with laughter or stopping / changing the video. In any given match, perhaps 5 or 10 minutes of these repetitive deafening vocal eruptions would be my patience limit. And if a bout had screamers and non-screamers playing, I’d likely root for the quieter, less annoying one regardless of ranking, ability or origin.

Barbora Krejcikova and tennis great Martina Navratilova (both Czech-born) are among those who have expressed their support for a rule banning such aggressive noisemaking.

How all the crowds today can tolerate a constant barrage of obnoxious noises in tennis matches baffles me. It’s one reason I stopped watching the sport in the late ‘90s-’00s.

Some people actually expressed their displeasure with them (not sure where this venue/country was):

Crowd Imitates Sabalenka’s Tennis Grunts! (Short)

Watch the videos below for more.

Below, the moment of interest is at 1:06. Sharapova’s career was unhurt by the crowd reaction here, as were those of others who would follow in her footsteps.

Crowd Laughing At Maria Sharapova And Shout SHUT UP!!

Below, who’s the bigger screamer — Sharapova or Sabalenka (2nd segment)?

I wonder if Zahlavova (3rd segment) loses her voice after every match?

(Poster melds grunts with screams, inaccurately, methinks)

Top 3 LOUDEST Match in WTA History (tennis grunts) (VOLUME ALERT⚠️)

If you are entertained by such aural punishment, here are a few others you can also enjoy.

Compilation 2

In a related vein…

Wimby, by the way, also bans profanity (which umpires can recognize in different languages!).

Thank goodness for a few spaces that still retain a shred of decent behavior and proper decorum in sports, especially one that used to be a “royal game.”

What do you think? Grunts, screams, profanity don’t bother you? Or, do they?

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