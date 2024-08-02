A most interesting breaking of conventional life role categories and barriers is being achieved by Hannah Neeleman.

And now, controversy abounds.

(I would have never heard of Mrs Neeleman and her unusual circumstances if not for a post on Twitter.)

(Photo taken from NYT article.)

But don’t listen to her — because the feminists/naysayers insist that she’s being severely oppressed and abused by her husband. That’s why she’s suffering on a farm complete with animals, making foods from scratch, and having multiple little ones all over the place. All while running quite a successful online business.

(Yes, Hannah’s isn’t exactly a true pull-up-by-one’s-bootstraps story: her father-in-law founded multiple airlines, including Jet Blue. And Hannah studied ballet at Juilliard in New York City — whose tuition and other fees aren’t exactly cheap.)

Whatever path in life you choose, it’s going to take tremendous effort and energy to meet the challenges and pull it off — if you think it’s worth it.

So, you have this amazing, positive story about life with a big family on a farm (if you take all of it at face value).

What say you?

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/01/30/style/ballerina-farm-mrs-world-hannah-neeleman.html

She Gave Birth Two Weeks Ago. Now She’s in a Beauty Pageant.

Hannah Neeleman, a Utah homemaker with a huge social media following, goes to Las Vegas, newborn in tow, to compete for Mrs. World.

By Madison Malone Kircher

Photographs by Bridget Bennett

Madison Malone Kircher reported this story from Las Vegas. She regretted not packing an evening gown.

Published Jan. 30, 2024Updated Feb. 1, 2024

“I am still bleeding a little,” Hannah Neeleman said. She was sitting in front of a glowing ring light in a Las Vegas hotel room, cradling a newborn, as a makeup artist hovered close by, eye-shadow brush in hand. Two weeks after giving birth to her eighth child, Ms. Neeleman, 33, said she no longer needed to wear postpartum diapers. That was convenient, since she was about to take part in the swimsuit round of the Mrs. World beauty pageant, an annual competition for married women from around the globe. “A lot of us have kids, and I don’t think there’s any shame in showing I just had a baby,” Ms. Neeleman said. “Like, I’m not going to have a perfectly flat stomach.” The beauty team draped a blanket over the infant, Flora Jo. “She’s breathed in a lot of hair spray,” she joked, “but other than that she’s stayed safe.” Ms. Neeleman, a Juilliard-trained former ballerina, is known more as a social media star than a pageant queen. Online, she goes by the name Ballerina Farm, and millions of people watch her almost daily videos depicting her life in the countryside 30 miles from Salt Lake City.

NOTE:

If the link to continue reading doesn’t work for you, try this one:

(Let me know if that doesn’t work, either, please!)

