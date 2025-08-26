SURPRISING FACT: Muslims are Wayyyy Closer to Catholics Than Most Think | The Power of Our Blessed Mother in All Our Lives.
Christine holds forth on the Marian apparitions,
Our Lady of Fatima,
and
Our Lady of Zeitoun (from 1968 to 1971) — the most witnessed Marian apparition in history.
There is much that Christine tells here that I did not know before. Such as — who was the first person to witness the very first appearance of Our Lady at the top of the Coptic church?
What are the other unusual characteristics of this apparition?
That this happened at a Coptic Orthodox Church also confirms for me the authenticity of the Orthodox Churches, too (which I expect will reunite with Rome sometime in the future!).
There are connections here that go back to 1920, and also significant historical precedents and links going further back to the time of King Herod and the slaughter of the innocents.
(The Magnificat)
And Mary said,
“My soul magnifies the Lord,
and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior,
for he has looked on the humble estate of his servant.
For behold, from now on all generations will call me blessed;
for he who is mighty has done great things for me,
and holy is his Name.
And His mercy is for those who fear Him
from generation to generation. (Luke 1:46-50)
