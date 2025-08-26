Christine holds forth on the Marian apparitions,

Our Lady of Fatima,

and

Our Lady of Zeitoun (from 1968 to 1971) — the most witnessed Marian apparition in history.

There is much that Christine tells here that I did not know before. Such as — who was the first person to witness the very first appearance of Our Lady at the top of the Coptic church?

What are the other unusual characteristics of this apparition?

That this happened at a Coptic Orthodox Church also confirms for me the authenticity of the Orthodox Churches, too (which I expect will reunite with Rome sometime in the future!).

There are connections here that go back to 1920, and also significant historical precedents and links going further back to the time of King Herod and the slaughter of the innocents.

The Marian Apparition That Saved Muslims | FORWARD BOLDLY

→ Watch this short docufilm on the Zeitoun apparition: CLICK HERE .

→ Our Lady is a powerful intercessory figure for the conversion of Muslims to Christ, to be sure!

CONVERSION STORY.

This conversion story is striking for the powerful (and kind of amusing, even) mystical experiences in the life of this Muslim woman. Nikki is a wonderfully articulate speaker on all this.

JOURNEY HOME - 2021-10-11 - NIKKI KINGSLEY

