He might be one of the gutsiest, real-life trolling comedians around: meet Alex Stein.

When even he makes fun of Israel like this ….

(Yet, his loyalty to trump persists, like a bad rash… and believes in CK, too… oh, well.)

Kissing the wall.

He can suddenly shift gears and go off like a loose cannon in his undercover mockery, as in this PP Zoom meeting. (Notice how the women try very hard to suppress their smiles and laughter at the “abortionist,” “Dr Stein”.)

(I can’t believe most people — especially, liberals — still don’t recognize him. He does this trolling in poor disguise all the time.

Of course, I answered my own Q: Alex is a conservative, so libs don’t ever watch his stuff.)

Joining a Planned Parenthood Zoom meet.

