Was only too glad that someone outside the country actually took notice of this fact regarding the Dominican-founded university in the Philippines.

Kudos to Robbert Leusink for sharing this information on Substack.

For those who want to know a bit more, here’s a brief history of the founding of that university (article written in 1982).

Note: “O.P.” after the author’s name is the abbreviation for the Latin, Ordo Prædicatorum, “Order of Preachers”, a.k.a. the Dominican order.

by FIDEL VILLARROEL, O.P.

EXCERPTS:

CONTINUE READING: CLICK HERE .

A bit more on the illustrious alumni of UST mentioned above. (Unfortunately, the first two were executed by the authorities during the Spanish period.)

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