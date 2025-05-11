Comments on the most concerning world affairs.

The full appearance on Good Shepherd Sunday:

And, following the Regina Caeli:

https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2025-05/seals-removed-from-papal-apartment-of-apostolic-palace.html

Why the heck does this matter, some may ask?

Pope Leo XIV is once more following the traditions of the Church: he has deferred to papal custom by staying in the Apostolic Palace, in which most Popes before Francis resided.

In contrast, Pope Francis made what can be construed as an attention-calling “statement” by moving his quarters to the Casa Santa Marta, a hotel meant to house guest cardinals.

As recalled by former Head of Pontifical Household and Secretary to Benedict XVI, Abp Georg Gänswein:

By Almudena Martínez-Bordiú

ACI Prensa, 2023-01-12

In his recently published memoir, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, secretary of Pope Benedict XVI, recounts the reasons why Pope Francis decided to live in the House of Santa Marta and not in the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican, where most pontiffs have lived. As the Archbishop recounts in the book "Nothing but the Truth," on March 15, 2013, he accompanied Pope Francis to the Apostolic Palace so that he could take possession of the Apartment in the Third Loggia. "I showed him how the rooms were arranged. I also told him there would be no problem moving out of Casa Santa Marta since everything was in order and normal cleaning of the premises was enough," he explains in his memoir. "At that time, he did not give me an answer," Gänswein continues, "letting me know that he would think about it."

CLICK TO CONTINUE READING [In which Abp. Gänswein explains his views on this, too.].

In my view, it was a bit disruptive for Francis to decide to live outside the usual quarters meant for Popes. Security had to be rearranged to accommodate Francis’ personal wishes.

Anyway, that’s now in the past, and Pope Leo XIV is returning things to their usual state — a good thing, to my mind — that continuity of Papal tradition.

Let’s keep praying for the Pope!

Ad multos annos, Papa Leone XIV!

🙏🏼🕯️🕊️🇻🇦

CODA:



https://x.com/augustissimum/status/1921509349223981274

Leave a comment