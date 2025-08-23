Not from the essayist-priest, but from all the comments following the piece!
This is even a rather mildly worded assertion of truth and righteousness based on Catholic moral teaching.
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2025/08/18/opinion-a-pastors-cowardice/
E Michael Jones weighs in:
It is disheartening to read such rubbish. I’d always thought the CWR readership was more awake to the actual facts in a lot of things.
I was wrong, so wrong — at least in this case.
I don’t know why so many Catholics are still buying up the Zionist lies so fully.
Yet, there’s an accounting to be had in the end.
It’s not even merely “indifference,” but actually “siding with the evil perpetrators of mass murder, starvation, displacement, and wholesale theft.”
There’s no more any excuse for ignorance — just willful blindness.
