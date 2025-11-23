This is such a fascinating, fully personalized filmed odyssey by actress-model-producer Joanna Lumley (“infamous” for her alcohol-fueled character, Patsy Stone, in the wacky, outrageous, hyperactive British TV series, Absolutely Fabulous). It goes all the way from Joanna’s memories and memorabilia from childhood in Malaysia to the Arctic Circle!

I’ve never seen an actual video of the Northern Lights (as opposed to tons of still photos), so this was a magnificent and breathtaking surprise to catch in there! And she shows us so much more about these places she visits here that is rarely seen with such childlike curiosity, winsome wit, and self-deprecating humor in the usual touristy travel film.

This wonderful program by Joanna has made even me, a most cold- and winter-averse person, want to visit the Arctic Circle!

ENJOY! (Film was made in 2008)

Joanna Lumley in the Land of the Northern Lights (BBC Documentary)

Director: Archie Baron

Network: BBC Four

First episode date: 7 September 2008

Cast: Joanna Lumley

