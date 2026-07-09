An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

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"Strong Female Characters are Just Toxic Men"

[EXCERPT ONLY ABOVE] >>> CLICK BELOW FOR FULL VIDEO ESSAY.
An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
Jul 09, 2026

Cannot agree more!

The witlessness of our modern woman-vs.-man culture (a.k.a. “feminism”) insists that that “strong women” are necessarily anti-men as well as anti-feminine.

Basically,

women = exactly the same as men

These themes are so tiresome anymore, and have infected many institutions way beyond the cultural sector. Modern female characters deny the normal feminine and maternal natures of women, with pathetic results.

What I find compelling in Hilary Layne’s masterful essays is how she shuns loaded terms and language that tend to evoke quick and strong reactions in listeners. And yet, she ably confronts and dismantles these longstanding, noxious, cultural trends with aplomb, using reason, brilliance, and dry wit.

Enjoy! If it be your wont, feel free to share this video.

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