alienation, estrangement : musical metaphor
strange
thought i knew you well
thought i had read the sky
thought i had read a change
in your eyes
so strange
woke up to a world
that i am not a part
except when i can play
it stranger
after all what were you really looking for
and i wonder when will i learn
blue isn't red everybody knows this
and i wonder when will i learn
when will i learn
guess i was in deeper than
i thought i was
if i have enough love
for the both of us
"just stay"
you said "we'll build a nest"
so i left my life
tried on your friends
tried on your opinions.
so when the bridges froze
and you did not come home
i put our snowflake
under a microscope
after all what was i really looking for
and i wonder when will i learn
maybe my wish knew better than i did
and i wonder when will i learn
when will i learn
guess i was in
deeper than i thought i was
if i have enough love
for the both of us
so strange
now i'm finally in
the party has begun
it's not like i can't feel you still
but strange what i will leave behind
you call me one more time
but now i must be leaving