no words

alienation, estrangement : musical metaphor

(see lyrics below)

strange

thought i knew you well

thought i had read the sky

thought i had read a change

in your eyes

so strange

woke up to a world

that i am not a part

except when i can play

it stranger



after all what were you really looking for

and i wonder when will i learn

blue isn't red everybody knows this

and i wonder when will i learn

when will i learn



guess i was in deeper than

i thought i was

if i have enough love

for the both of us



"just stay"

you said "we'll build a nest"

so i left my life

tried on your friends

tried on your opinions.



so when the bridges froze

and you did not come home

i put our snowflake

under a microscope



after all what was i really looking for

and i wonder when will i learn

maybe my wish knew better than i did

and i wonder when will i learn

when will i learn

guess i was in

deeper than i thought i was

if i have enough love

for the both of us

so strange

now i'm finally in

the party has begun

it's not like i can't feel you still



but strange what i will leave behind

you call me one more time

but now i must be leaving

Thank you, Tori Amos

