🎶 Shoots Straight Through the 💔 Heart. 🇵🇸

*Pay close heed to the lyrics.* (Scroll down for the text.)

This song is based on one that was recently adapted for the Palestinian cause by American folk singer Seth Staton Watkins, which derived from a modern Irish ballad so beautiful in its Celtic melancholy, many had thought it was an old, traditional Irish folk song. In fact, Dubliner Pete St John (1932-2022) wrote The Fields of Athenry in 1979.

It has been given fresh lyrics also dedicated to the Palestinians in Gaza suffering at the hands of the satanically cruel “israelis” who continue to be funded and supplied with weaponry by the immoral governments of the USA and other Western powers.

Thanks to her uniquely Irish inflections and personal musical adornments reminiscent of the late, tragic Sinead O’Connor, this keenly felt performance by Irish folk-rock musician Fieldsy has yet to fail to rend my heart.

This is what the singer had to say about the song:

THE FIELDS OF PALESTINE

FIELDSY

Feb 9, 2024

I heard this stunning yet heartbreaking take on this song a couple of days ago and it made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up ! Its the amazing creation of @niamhnolan7 and @millyoneire , i just added a verse because i cannot get it out of my head ! Posts like these are being massively supressed so i need everyone to go and like share tag save the original , this one .. even cover your own version ! Milly is an incredible commited activist and her videos are extremley educational so make sure you follow on here and tiktok ! Niamh has the most enchanting voice i think i have ever heard ! Peeps .. go do your thing 💚🇵🇸🇮🇪

LYRICS:

THE FIELDS OF PALESTINE

(Adapted from “Fields of Athenry” by Pete St John

Performed by Fieldsy)

By lonely border walls

I heard a young girl calling:

Daddy they have taken you away

Now they run us from our land

Chasing with an iron hand

Now amongst the lifeless bodies you lay

REFRAIN

Low lie the fields of Palestine

Where once they watched the small free birds fly

Their love was on the wing

They had dreams and songs to sing

It’s so lonely ‘round the fields of Palestine.

By a lonely border wall

I heard a young man calling

Nothing matters mama when you’re free

Against the Zionists and the crowd

I threw stones, they ran me down++

Now you must carry on with dignity.

REFRAIN.

By a lonely bomb shelter

She watched her last child falling

Oh, she waited and hoped and pray

That she’d live to see the day

She can grieve in peace in her dear Palestine

REFRAIN.

.

++This likely refers to the stone-throwing teenager who became a symbol of Palestinian resistance, Faris Odeh. Of course, the “israelis” killed him soon after the iconic photograph from late 2000.

Here’s what’s so disturbing: The Fieldsy video on YT just passed its second anniversary — and the genocide still has not stopped!!

The original performance of this song online, with lyrics by the Irish musician, Niamh Nolan:

And then, there’s this.

This is what Gaza’s children see and experience.

Horrific.

→ WILL FEATURE SOON a young singer whose music for Palestine is beautiful, powerful, and inspiring.

Leave a comment