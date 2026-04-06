Stopping a Proto-Zionist Movement in Palestine Some 400 Years Before Herzl & "israel". [Republished w/ PREVIEW CLIP]

[NOTE: Old version unpublished. New version published with addition of PREVIEW CLIP.]

Lots of fascinating information presented clearly by Beltrán Arellanes about this aspect of Spanish Catholic - jewish history that haven’t been mentioned or discussed in general circles before.

(One intriguing example: Did you ever hear about the 16th c. Habsburg-Persian alliance?)

Spain vs. The False Messiah: The Battle for the Holy Land (1532)

Apr 4, 2026 #SpanishEmpire #CharlesV #SolomonMolcho In 1532, a mysterious visionary and a “hidden prince” approached the most powerful man in the world, Emperor Carlos V, with a plan that would have rewritten the history of the Middle East .



Why did the Spanish Empire reject this early 16th-century ‘proto-Zionist’ project? In this essay, we explore the high-stakes world of Renaissance diplomacy, the Messianic visions of Solomon Molcho, and the geopolitical chess match between the Habsburgs and the Ottoman Empire . We also examine the striking contrast between Spain’s response in 1532 and the British Empire’s pivotal decision four centuries later. TIMESTAMPS:



00:00 - The Emperor and the Visionary



02:02 - Part One: A World on Fire (Ottoman Expansion & the Reformation)



04:11 - Part Two: The Man on the White Horse (Reuveni’s Roman Triumph)



09:20 - Part Three: The Mystic (Solomon Molcho’s Prophecies)



15:11 - Part Four: The Confrontation (The Diet of Regensburg, 1532)



17:58 - Part Five: Why Did Carlos V Say No? (Realpolitik vs. Messianism)



21:54 - Part Six: The Template (The Strategy for Future Movements)



25:17 - Part Seven: The Empire That Said Yes (The British & 1917)



29:23 - Part Eight: What the Comparison Teaches Us



32:01 - Epilogue: The Man in Mantua



FURTHER READING AND SOURCES:



Gershom Scholem — Sabbatai Ṣevi: The Mystical Messiah



Heinrich Graetz — History of the Jews, Vol. 4



Youssef Hindi — Occident et Islam

(Please go to original video for more links to the presenter’s group.)

The disastrous fake ethnostate called “israel” is not the first attempt at establishing a jewish state in the land of Palestine, especially Jerusalem, where Jesus Christ did His ministry, and is perhaps the holiest place for Catholics throughout history.

The marranos and conversos (jews who converted to Catholicism on paper but continued to practise their religion in secret) have been a source of trouble for the Church for many centuries. Including in our present time.

→ Thanks to Spain’s “No”, this development that was dangerous for the region and the world was kept at bay for many centuries… until the British gave its “Yes” to this demonic plan.

THANK YOU, SPAIN; NO THANKS, BRITAIN. The world owes Catholic Spain a debt of gratitude for having held back this pernicious series of events for a long, long time.

In light of this information, one can ponder the tweet below by Palestinian-American writer, poet, activist Susan Abulhawa .

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