SSPX Bishop Consecrations | Michael Davies Said *This*?? [EMJ, April 2026: SSPX & the JQ, Bp Williamson]

This topic may be of greatest concern to Catholics, but these intramural tensions and disagreements may interest outsiders, too, who might be as curious rubberneckers driving by an ongoing clash/crash.

I expect that SSPX “loyalists” to take issue with this piece. Yet what I see as the canonically misguided party here needs to wake up ASAP to their untenable position.

Why does this issue concern me at this time? Only because that once before, I, too, was fiercely on that side of this matter — but no longer. I understand their views and arguments, but regard the bigger picture differently now. More wisely, perhaps.

My own epiphany on my once-intense admiration of the TLM over and against the NO I’ve written on here.

What keeps me hopeful despite all the discord and “mess”? Please scroll all the way down to the end to find out. 😄

This revelation that E Michael Jones (EMJ) mentions in the excerpt above on the pronouncements made by the late Michael Davies (to many “Traditionalists,” he is like a “saint-hero”) some 40 years ago as regards the stunning decision of SSPX (Society of St Pius X) and its founder, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre, is news to me. (I have no reason to doubt EMJ’s truthfulness on this. He may interpret things and events differently to others, but he is not a liar.)

The complete monologue by EMJ (see video link below) also clarifies much on topics that have always niggled at me as far as the SSPX and its “canonically irregular” vs. “schismatic” status is concerned. This is seen in light of several overtures made by the Vatican (especially Benedict XVI and now, Leo XIV), to accommodate the priestly fraternity’s complaints.

This is an article that delves into that history, and the current situation. In this show, EMJ goes more deeply into the “problems” regarding the Second Vatican Council and the SSPX.

And, what about the alleged freemasonry of Archbishop Annibale Bunigni, who was secretary of the Consilium tasked to steer the Vatican II Council changes? Especially that accusation openly leveled by Protestant-to-Catholic convert and podcaster, Taylor Marshall, in his popular book (which was not of too much interest, as Marshall always struck me as a lightweight thinker)?

(Agreement or not may depend on one’s emotional and psychological predisposition and investment.)

FULL EPISODE:

EMJ Live 167: The SSPX Doubles Down

Topics: SSPX & the JQ; Bishop Williamson

Apr 22, 2026

Dr. E. Michael Jones is a prolific Catholic writer, lecturer, journalist, and Editor of Culture Wars Magazine who seeks to defend traditional Catholic teachings and values from those seeking to undermine them.

———

EMJ Live is every Friday at 5:00pm ET

Call In - Telegram: t.me/EMichaelJonesChat?videochat

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Twitter: twitter.com/emichaeljones1

CW Magazine: culturewars.com

“Novus Ordo” vs “Traditional”

I can now see that dividing the Church into “Novus Ordo” and “Traditional” has been a harmful and dangerous mindset created by the SSPX.

To quote EMJ, the SSPX stance can be summed up as:

“Extra SSPX nulla salus.” [Outside the SSPX, there is no salvation.]

— in a distortion of the old dogma of the Church.

Denigrating the Novus Ordo Missae and its attendees (over a billion worldwide) smacks of pride. This attitude arrogates to the SSPX themselves the prerogative that is exclusive to the Church to declare what is and isn’t valid, instead of deferring to the correct authority of the Vatican and the Pope. (Note: Bad popes have been part of Church history. Heck, the fact that weak creatures are inside the Church has been true from the very beginning. Does no one remember that Judas Iscariot was one of the original twelve whom Jesus chose to be His apostles?)

It must be asked: How different is this defiant action — of consecrating their own bishops — from splitting off from the Church and creating your own institution, with yourself as the head? Is this not what Martin Luther (Lutheran Church) and Henry VIII (Church of England) did? Whose ultimate earthly authority do these SSPX Catholics recognize, then?

These bishop consecrations planned for July 1 without a papal mandate show simple contempt of the Pope and the Church.

Pope Leo XIV: “Do not do this…”

Here is Pope Leo XIV’s most recent comment on this action by the SSPX:

And then, this diocese even bothered to prepare to accept some SSPX parishioners in case that eventuality comes to pass:

Then, there’s this.

Roberto de Mattei expresses fundamental ideas on the matter akin to those EMJ holds — in more formal canonical language, and brings proofs.

In light of their basic disobedience to the papacy if the unapproved episcopal consecrations push through, all these pages of print look like so much Church jargon hiding non-conciliatory language that bespeaks arrogance and rebellion.

The Vatican will not even need to excommunicate them; they will do it to themselves by this act of unapproved consecration.

All should ramp up prayers that the SSPX do come to their senses and humbly submit to Rome’s authority on this issue before deciding on this act of defiance, those pages of so-called “profession of faith” notwithstanding.

Finally, this quote from Hilaire Belloc never fails to cheer me up amid all the messes going on!

“The Catholic Church is an institution I am bound to hold divine — but for unbelievers a proof of its divinity might be found in the fact that no merely human institution conducted with such knavish imbecility would have lasted a fortnight.”

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