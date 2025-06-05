Share this postAn Observer’s SubstackSpotted in Southern France...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSpotted in Southern France...An Observer (Teresa L)Jun 05, 2025Share this postAn Observer’s SubstackSpotted in Southern France...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareIn a couple of touristy areas, too …Leave a commentSubscribeThanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareShare this postAn Observer’s SubstackSpotted in Southern France...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSharePrevious